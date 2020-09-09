US Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Wednesday 9th September
The US Open 2020 is in full swing and we've got you covered with the full schedule to help you pick out the top matches to soak up.
There may be just five matches today in the US Open 2020 but each one is packed with stars and drama as the tournament approaches the final straight.
Both singles tournaments have struck the quarter-finals, while the women’s doubles draw has made it to the semi-finals.
The showpiece match of the day is likely to come between Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev. The Russian pair are both ranked in the top 10 seeds for the tournament, with Medvedev at No.3 and his opponent at No.10.
Medvedev will be determined to make the most of Novak Djokovic being defaulted from the tournament as well as Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer’s absence from Flushing Meadows.
No.2 seed Dominic Thiem is also in action, while on the women’s side of the draw Serena Williams will hope to reach the semi-finals of her home Grand Slam once again.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full US Open 2020 schedule ahead of Wednesday 9th September’s play.
US Open 2020 schedule – Wednesday’s Order of Play
Selected main courts. All UK time.
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM
From 5pm
WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
T. Pironkova (BUL) v S. Williams (USA) [3]
MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
A. Rublev (RUS) [10] v D. Medvedev (RUS) [3]
From midnight
WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
V. Azarenka (BLR) v E. Mertens (BEL) [16]
MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
A. de Minaur (AUS) [21] v D. Thiem (AUT) [2]
LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM
From 5pm
WOMEN’S DOUBLES – SEMI-FINALS
A. Muhammad (USA)/T. Townsend (USA) v N. Melichar (USA) [3]/Y. Xu (CHN) [3]
Check out our how to watch the US Open 2020 guide for further details.