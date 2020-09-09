US Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Wednesday 9th September

There may be just five matches today in the US Open 2020 but each one is packed with stars and drama as the tournament approaches the final straight.

Advertisement

Both singles tournaments have struck the quarter-finals, while the women’s doubles draw has made it to the semi-finals.

The showpiece match of the day is likely to come between Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev. The Russian pair are both ranked in the top 10 seeds for the tournament, with Medvedev at No.3 and his opponent at No.10.

Medvedev will be determined to make the most of Novak Djokovic being defaulted from the tournament as well as Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer’s absence from Flushing Meadows.

No.2 seed Dominic Thiem is also in action, while on the women’s side of the draw Serena Williams will hope to reach the semi-finals of her home Grand Slam once again.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full US Open 2020 schedule ahead of Wednesday 9th September’s play.

US Open 2020 schedule – Wednesday’s Order of Play

Selected main courts. All UK time.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

T. Pironkova (BUL) v S. Williams (USA) [3]

MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

A. Rublev (RUS) [10] v D. Medvedev (RUS) [3]

From midnight

WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

V. Azarenka (BLR) v E. Mertens (BEL) [16]

MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

A. de Minaur (AUS) [21] v D. Thiem (AUT) [2]

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 5pm

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – SEMI-FINALS

A. Muhammad (USA)/T. Townsend (USA) v N. Melichar (USA) [3]/Y. Xu (CHN) [3]

Advertisement

Check out our how to watch the US Open 2020 guide for further details.