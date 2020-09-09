What Premier League games are free to air? Where to watch free games

The spring of 2020 will go down in history for many reasons. We were locked in our homes as a global pandemic swept across the world, and we watched more live football on TV than we ever thought was physically possible.

The Premier League shifted kick-off times, handed out games to broadcasters like fliers on a street corner and bent over backwards to ensure every single game would be played behind closed doors and could be enjoyed by fans across the country.

One of the biggest positives from the whole experience was the sheer number of games made available on free-to-air terrestrial TV.

With fans still unable to attend games, they will only be able to catch up on the action remotely through a TV, laptop or mobile devices.

Unfortunately, the well of free-to-air games has run dry, with just occasional scatterings to be shown on BBC and Amazon Prime Video – while the latter’s offerings may not even be made free to air this time around.

Nevertheless, we’ve rounded up all the info on free-to-air Premier League football below – plus a full list of free games and how to watch them.

Free-to-air Premier League football on BBC

Free Premier League games on BBC: 1

The Premier League clubs’ decision to reverse the plan to block all games from being shown has benefitted audiences across the country as BBC will now be handed one game, revealed in the fixture list further down this page.

The first game shown on a primetime BBC slot last season was Bournemouth v Crystal Palace with the Eagles running out 2-0 winners at the Vitality Stadium.

We’ve got the full list below and will continue to update you with more free-to-air matches.

Premier League games on BBC – full list

Free-to-air Premier League football on Amazon Prime Video

Free Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video: 0 (TBC)

Amazon Prime Video moved into the Premier League TV market for the first time during this three-year cycle.

The online shopping giant bought the rights to two full rounds of games in December including the Boxing Day fixtures, tying in nicely with their bid to capitalise on Christmas sales with Amazon Prime covering both their delivery and video services.

They have been allocated one additional game to be played in September, but we’re waiting to hear whether it will be free-to-air.

Premier League games on Amazon Prime – full list

Free-to-air Premier League football on Sky Sports

Free Premier League games on Sky Sports: 0

The biggest broadcaster in the Premier League business has always – and will continue to be – Sky Sports.

Sky have been given 198 games this season, and so far none of them will be live on free-to-air TV.

That’s bad news for those who enjoyed Pick TV throughout the first part of lockdown.

Premier League games on Sky Sports – full list

Premier League games on Pick TV – full list

Free-to-air Premier League football on BT Sport

Free Premier League games on BT Sport: 0

BT Sport have received a stash of games for the season, but like Sky, they’re operating on a more traditional basis, requiring subscriptions to watch their games.

However, BT Sport do have a history of making games free-to-air including the all-English Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham in 2019.

Premier League games on BT Sport – full list

What Premier League games are free-to-air?

Sunday 20th September

Leicester v Burnley (7pm) BBC One

