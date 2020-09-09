Fantasy Premier League tips 2020/21 – best strikers to sign

The week has arrived for you to finally sort out your Fantasy Premier League team with a fresh batch of Premier League fixtures just around the corner.

Sourcing a cut-throat striker is of paramount importance if you harbour hopes of winning your league, and this year has been made tougher by the absence of a couple of big hitters.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford have all been reclassified as midfielders, shocking regular FPL players and leaving fewer options up front than usual.

It was Jamie Vardy who topped the striker charts last time out in terms of total points (210pts) in 2019/20, though his form tailed off towards the end of the season

The new season has thrown up some intriguing options including a new signing to be on high alert for.

Check out our early Fantasy Premier League tips for strikers in 2020/21.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) £6.0m

He’s back. The fiery Serb star bagged 11 goals during Fulham’s relegation season and added 26 to his tally in the Championship as the Cottagers executed their instant return to the top flight.

Mitrovic is a natural goalscorer, more than capable of holding his own in the top flight. In a more settled side, who will have learned from their mistakes of the last Premier League season, he could be the next Danny Ings-esque budget hero.

At just £6.0m, he is an outstanding option.

Rhian Brewster (Liverpool) £4.5m

You need three strikers and given the number of terrific midfielders in the game, at least one of your forwards needs to be a super-cheap option.

Step up, Brewster. It would be lazy to suggest Brewster is the next Greenwood, but he really could be!

The young striker has a number of potential loan deals in the offing, with Sheffield United the most prominent name eyeing him up. He would only leave on loan for first-team football, and if he remains at Liverpool, he’s likely to be afforded chances to shine.

Anthony Martial (Man Utd) £9.0m

With Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood falling into the midfield category, Martial feels like a no-brainer option to slot into your attack.

The game is midfield-heavy this year, but Martial is relatively inexpensive and is primed for a massive season.

He is the most attractive striking option by a comfortable distance with his 200pt haul from 2019/20 potentially set to be bettered.

Richarlison (Everton) £8.0m

Everton have spent big and delivered little in recent seasons. They find themselves with a hodgepodge stew of talent and deadwood, but the recipe for success is safe with head chef Carlo Ancelotti.

He simply knows how to improve a team, and is expected to transform the Toffees this summer, though their key man for the season already rocks the blue shirt.

Richarlison is a sleeping superstar. He brings spice and flair to the frontline – alongside the ever-improving Dominic Calvert-Lewin – and is a tireless worker. Ancelotti has challenged him to reach 30 goals next season. In the right environment, that target may not be as outlandish as it seems.

Timo Werner (Chelsea) £9.5m

Chelsea score goals, they concede too many, but they know how to find the net themselves. Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham both provided solid goal tallies last time out, but Werner is dripping with potential.

He bagged 78 goals in 127 Bundesliga games for RB Leipzig and should slot right into the Premier League style with his pace and power.

It remains to be seen whether he will go alongside or in place of Tammy Abraham, but either way, he will start.

