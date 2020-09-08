US Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Tuesday 8th September

Matches at the US Open 2020 may have reduced in quantity but the quality is on the rise as the top men and women battle it out for supremacy in the latter stages of the Grand Slam.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s Order of Play has been confirmed with several literal big hitters involved in proceedings as the singles tournaments hit the quarter-finals stage.

Naomi Osaka – whose hopes of adding to her US Open 2018 triumph will be growing – faces an unseeded opponent in this late stage of the draw and will hope to make the most of her status as the No.4 seed.

On the men’s side, the direct beneficiary of Novak Djokovic being defaulted from the tournament, Pablo Carreno Busta, is back in action.

The Spanish star wouldn’t have been able to believe his luck following the incident at the weekend, which effectively handed him a free pass to the quarter-finals and a shot against No.12 Denis Shapovalov.

Alexander Zverev is also in action against a seeded opponent as the tournament heats up and the chasing pack seek to exploit the absence of Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at Flushing Meadows.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full US Open 2020 schedule ahead of Tuesday 8th September’s play.

US Open 2020 schedule – Tuesday’s Order of Play

Selected main courts. All UK time.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

J. Brady (USA) [28] v Y. Putintseva (KAZ) [23]

MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

B. Coric (CRO) [27] v A. Zverev (GER) [5]

From midnight

WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

N. Osaka (JPN) [4] v S. Rogers (USA)

MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

P. Carreno Busta (ESP) [20] v D. Shapovalov (CAN) [12]

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 5pm

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – SEMI-FINALS

A. Blinkova (RUS)/V. Kudermetova (RUS) v L. Siegemund (GER)/V. Zvonareva (RUS)

MEN’S DOUBLES – SEMI-FINALS

R. Ram (USA) [3]/J. Salisbury (GBR) [3] v W. Koolhof (NED) [8]/N. Mektic (CRO) [8]

MEN’S DOUBLES – SEMI-FINALS

J. Rojer (NED)/H. Tecau (ROU) v M. Pavic (CRO)/B. Soares (BRA)

Advertisement

Check out our how to watch the US Open 2020 guide for further details.