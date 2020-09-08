How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

US Open contenders are jostling for position on the second Tuesday of the tournament, with the men’s pack looking particularly lively following Novak Djokovic’s shock default at the weekend.

Dominic Thiem produced a scintillating performance against No.15 seed Felix Auger Aliassime in their fourth round clash yesterday.

The No.2 seeded Austrian ace is the new favourite to claim the Grand Slam title, and sent a signal of intent to his rivals with a 7-6 6-1 6-1 destruction of the Canadian sensation.

He is not part of the US Open 2020 schedule today, but should he reach the final, he will face one of the four men in action this evening.

The women’s draw is typically wide open, as has been the case for several years. An unpredictable variety of champions have come from the women’s Grand Slam tournaments in recent years, and 2020 could well follow suit with a rogue winner.

Just three of the top 22 seeded players remain in the competition – Serena Williams [3], Naomi Osaka [4] and Elise Mertens [16] – while three unseeded players have reached the final eight.

You can watch the whole tournament live, and we’re on hand to help you do exactly that.

When is the US Open 2020?

The tournament started on Monday 31st August 2020 and runs until Sunday 13th September 2020.

Where is the US Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

US Open schedule

All UK time.

We’ve listed the order of play for the first two matches on the main court below. For a comprehensive look at every match on today, check out our regularly updated US Open 2020 schedule.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

J. Brady (USA) [28] v Y. Putintseva (KAZ) [23]

MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

B. Coric (CRO) [27] v A. Zverev (GER) [5]

How to watch and live stream US Open in the UK