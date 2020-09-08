What Premier League games are on Amazon Prime Video?
The Premier League returns to Amazon Prime Video for the 2020/21 season.
The Premier League is back – and Amazon Prime Video’s are set to provide more football coverage later in the season as well as a bonus game in the coming weeks.
After airing two full rounds in December 2019 and several matches when the Premier League returned for its delayed climax, the streaming giant will once again broadcast matches in the 2020/21 season.
Just like last year, Amazon will be showing two full rounds of Premier League fixtures over the festive period – with the first taking place in the midweek of 15th and 16th December and the next a full round on the 28th of the same month.
The streamer will also provide coverage of a game in September, although it remains to be seen which match will be shown.
Read on for news of which fixtures we know Amazon Prime will be showing.
What Premier League games are on Amazon Prime?
Saturday 26th September
TBC v TBC
Tuesday 15th December
Arsenal v Southampton
Aston Villa v Burnley
Fulham v Brighton
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Everton
Sheffield United v Man Utd
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Chelsea
Wednesday 16th December
Liverpool v Tottenham
Man City v West Brom
Monday 28th December
Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Man City
Man Utd v Wolves
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v West Ham
Tottenham v Fulham
West Brom v Leeds
How can I watch Premier League games on Amazon Prime?
Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.
If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.
Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.