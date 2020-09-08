What Premier League games are on Amazon Prime Video?

The Premier League is back – and Amazon Prime Video’s are set to provide more football coverage later in the season as well as a bonus game in the coming weeks.

After airing two full rounds in December 2019 and several matches when the Premier League returned for its delayed climax, the streaming giant will once again broadcast matches in the 2020/21 season.

Just like last year, Amazon will be showing two full rounds of Premier League fixtures over the festive period – with the first taking place in the midweek of 15th and 16th December and the next a full round on the 28th of the same month.

The streamer will also provide coverage of a game in September, although it remains to be seen which match will be shown.

Read on for news of which fixtures we know Amazon Prime will be showing.

What Premier League games are on Amazon Prime?

Saturday 26th September

TBC v TBC

Tuesday 15th December

Arsenal v Southampton

Aston Villa v Burnley

Fulham v Brighton

Leeds v Newcastle

Leicester v Everton

Sheffield United v Man Utd

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Chelsea

Wednesday 16th December

Liverpool v Tottenham

Man City v West Brom

Monday 28th December

Brighton v Arsenal

Burnley v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Everton v Man City

Man Utd v Wolves

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v West Ham

Tottenham v Fulham

West Brom v Leeds

How can I watch Premier League games on Amazon Prime?

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Check out the full list of Premier League fixtures on TV and visit our TV guide to find out what’s on.