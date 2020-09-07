How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times
The US Open 2020 will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video and we've got all the information you need to know including times, dates and daily schedules
The US Open has been flung wide open after Novak Djokovic was defaulted from the tournament for striking a line judge with a ball outside of play.
The Serbian superstar was the runaway favourite to land the Grand Slam title in the absence of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and despite showing instant remorse over the accidental incident, the rules dictated that Djokovic had to leave the tournament.
Stars from the chasing pack will be massively boosted ahead of today’s US Open 2020 schedule, fully aware that their chances of lifting the trophy have been significantly boosted.
Live today, Dominic Thiem v Felix Auger Aliassime appears to be one of the most exciting clashes.
Austrian star Thiem is the fresh favourite to win the tournament, while Canadian prodigy Auger Aliassime is carving out a strong reputation for himself on the tour.
Serena Williams is also in action this evening as she closes in on Grand Slam No.24 though she faces competition from the likes of Naomi Osaka who has already reached the quarter-finals.
You can watch the whole tournament live, and we’re on hand to help you do exactly that.
The tournament started on Monday 31st August 2020 and runs until Sunday 13th September 2020.
Where is the US Open 2020 held?
The tournament is held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.
US Open schedule
All UK time.
We’ve listed the order of play for the main court below. For a comprehensive look at every match on today, check out our regularly updated US Open 2020 schedule.
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM
From 5pm
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
M. Sakkari (GRE) [15] v S. Williams (USA) [3]
From 7pm
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [15] v D. Thiem (AUT) [2]
From midnight
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
F. Tiafoe (USA) v D. Medvedev (RUS) [3]
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
E. Mertens (BEL) [16] v S. Kenin (USA) [2]
How to watch and live stream US Open in the UK
Once the trial period concludes, the service will cost £7.99 per month.
