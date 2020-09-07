UEFA Nations League fixtures 2020 – TV details, how to watch England and more
UEFA Nations League fixtures are back on track with the home nations all in action this weekend
The UEFA Nations League is back with a bang, transforming once-skippable friendlies into worthwhile endeavours for teams, players and fans alike.
Portugal triumphed during the inaugural tournament set across 2018/19 with the first batch of promotions and relegations taking place across the board.
The new campaign had lift off this week with every team engaged in a showdown against a division rival, and the second batch of fixtures is primed and ready to go to start this week.
England edged beyond Iceland in a narrow 1-0 win thanks to a Raheem Sterling penalty – and a spot-kick miss from the Three Lions’ opponents.
Wales have recorded two victories out of two without conceding a goal, while Scotland and Northern Ireland were held to 1-1 draws in their respective opening clashes.
RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the upcoming Nations League fixtures on TV and live stream.
How to watch Nations League on TV
For the full fixture list complete with channels for every home nations and Ireland game, scroll down the page.
You can watch Nations League clashes live on Sky Sports across their various channels.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
You can also choose to live stream matches with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
Nations League fixtures 2020
All UK time. Home nations and Republic of Ireland matches only.
Monday 7th September
Northern Ireland v Norway (7:45pm) Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV
Czech Republic v Scotland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV
Tuesday 8th September
Denmark v England (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Nations League results
Home nations and Republic of Ireland matches only.
Thursday 3rd September
Bulgaria 1-1 Republic of Ireland
Finland 0-1 Wales
Friday 4th September
Scotland 1-1 Israel
Romania 1-1 Northern Ireland
Saturday 5th September
Iceland 0-1 England
Sunday 6th September
Wales 1-0 Bulgaria
Republic of Ireland 0-1 Finland
Nations League groups
League A – Group 1
- Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Poland
League A – Group 2
- Belgium
- Denmark
- England
- Iceland
League A – Group 3
- Croatia
- France
- Portugal
- Sweden
League A – Group 4
- Germany
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
League B – Group 1
- Austria
- Northern Ireland
- Norway
- Romania
League B – Group 2
- Hungary
- Russia
- Serbia
- Turkey
League B – Group 3
League B – Group 4
- Bulgaria
- Finland
- Ireland
- Wales
League C – Group 1
- Azerbaijan
- Cyprus
- Luxembourg
- Montenegro
League C – Group 2
- Armenia
- Estonia
- Georgia
- North Macedonia
League C – Group 3
- Greece
- Kosovo
- Moldova
- Slovenia
League C – Group 4
- Albania
- Belarus
- Kazakhstan
- Lithuania
League D – Group 1
- Andorra
- Faroe Islands
- Latvia
- Malta
League D – Group 2
- Gibraltar
- Liechtenstein
- San Marino
Who won the last Nations League?
The inaugural Nations League tournament took place in 2019 following the 2018 World Cup.
Portugal were the eventual winners after beating Netherlands in the final showdown.
England reached the semi-finals after winning their group in League A, but couldn’t find a way beyond Netherlands.
