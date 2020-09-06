When is Soccer Aid 2020? How to watch on TV and online

It may have been delayed to the coronavirus pandemic, but Soccer Aid is returning for 2020, treating viewers to bout between some major celebrities and football greats.

Once again, the all-star clash will pitch England against the Rest of the World, with teams made up of entertainment stars and former pros. Not only is the contest expected to field telly gold, but it’s taking place in support of UNICEF, with funds also being raised for Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance.

After being held at Stamford Bridge last year, 2020’s charity match will take place at Old Trafford. And, just like current Premier League games, the clash will take place behind closed doors due to coronavirus social-distancing restrictions.

As usual, fans can expect some huge names to take part in this year’s contest. Notably, England record goalscorer Wayne Rooney will be co-managing his national side, along with Sam Allardyce and Doctor Who actor Bradley Walsh.

Celebrities playing for the home side include fitness coach Joe Wicks, singer Olly Murs, Game of Thrones actor Alfie Allen, Top Gear’s Paddy McGuinness and comedian Lee Mack. They’ll join former pros such as David James, Joe Cole, Gareth Barry and Michael Owen.

Meanwhile, the World XI Soccer Aid side, managed by Harry Redknapp, will see stars such as Mo Gilligan, Kasabian guitarist Serge Pizzorno and Love Island’s Iain Stirling join football greats such as Patrice Evra, Yaya Toure and Robbie Keane.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Soccer Aid.

When is Soccer Aid 2020?

Soccer Aid was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday 6th June 2020, but the rearranged fixture will now take place on Sunday 6th September 2020.

And this year for the first-time in the match’s history, the UK government and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, have pledged to match public donations – meaning they will have triple the impact for children, with every £1 donated becoming £3, up to £3 million – until 6th October 2020.

What time is Soccer Aid 2020?

Coverage of the game will begin at 6:30pm with the clash between England and the Rest of the World to kick-off shortly after.

Of course, the game will be a full 90 minutes, so those celebrities will have had to stay fit over lockdown to keep up with the pace!

Where is Soccer Aid 2020?

The game will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester – home to Manchester United, as it has done on six previous occasions.

Last season’s encounter was held at Stamford Bridge, home of Chelsea Football Club.

Watch Soccer Aid on TV

ITV are providing full coverage of the game from 6:30pm on Sunday 6th September.

Dermott O’Leary will host alongside returning pitch-side reporter Kirsty Gallacher.

O’Leary said: “I’m thrilled to be back hosting this year’s Soccer Aid for Unicef match. It’s always a pleasure to be involved in such a great cause.

“It will be a little different this year with no crowds in the stadium but fans can still tune in on ITV and hopefully we’ll raise even more money to improve children’s lives around the world.

“It’s also going to be a whole lot of fun and hopefully bring a little light relief in these strange times.”

Watch Soccer Aid online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Soccer Aid teams

Comedian Jason Manford, rapper Santan Dave and Manchester United legend Patrice Evra will all make their debuts for the Soccer Aid World XI FC in 2020.

Kelly Smith MBE – who was capped over 100 times for England and represented Great Britain at the London 2012 Summer Olympics – is also playing for the first time.

Goalkeeper David James, a former Premier League stalwart, will join Kelly in representing England, while ex-Manchester United centre-back Wes Brown will also feature.

Other taking part include Yaya Toure, Andy Cole, Joel Dommett, Iain Stirling, Mo Gilligan, Chelcee Grimes, Marvin Humes, Mark Wright, Roman Kemp, Kem Cetinay, Joe Wicks and Olly Murs – the latter of whom is returning after missing last year’s fixture through injury.

Murs said: “I am buzzing that Soccer Aid for Unicef is back! It couldn’t be more important to get the game on this year and to make it a massive success.

“We are playing for ‘Generation Covid’ and the children around the world who will be affected by this awful virus. I know that you can’t come and see us in the stadium, but you can still donate and, this year, your donation is three times more valuable.”

Meanwhile, England legend Wayne Rooney has been named as the co-manager of the Three Lions squad, alongside Sam Allardyce, having been given special dispensation by Derby County – of whom he is currently a player-coach.

Rooney said: “I was enormously proud to be asked to manage the England team and although there will be no fans at the match, it is always special to go back to Old Trafford.

“Simply, representing your country is always a huge honour – and this game is no different.”

