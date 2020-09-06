US Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Sunday 6th September

Now in full swing, the US Open 2020 has already served up several shock results for fans – particularly those supporting British players.

Andy Murray, Dan Evans, Cameron Norrie and Johanna Konta have all crashed out of the tournament before the fourth round in recent days.

However, several Brits still remain in the doubles side of the competition, notably duo Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski. Yesterday the pair reached the competition’s quarter-finals after an easy two-set 6-3 6-2 win over Matwe Middelkoop and Marcelo Demoliner.

Fellow Brit Joe Salisbury will play on court today, playing alongside the USA’s Rajeev Ram in the men’s doubles quarter-finals.

Elsewhere in the competition, men’s world number one Novak Djokovic will take to the court today. He’ll be facing No.20 seed Pablo Carreño Busta in the fourth round.

On the women’s side, world No. 4 Naomi Osaka will be fighting for a spot in the quarter-finals against Estonian Anett Kontaveit.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full US Open 2020 schedule ahead of Sunday 6th September’s play.

US Open 2020 schedule – Friday’s Order of Play

Selected main courts. All UK time.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES- ROUND 4

Y. Putintseva (KAZ) [23] v P. Martic (CRO) [8]

From 7pm

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

N. Djokovic (SRB) [1] v P. Carreno Busta (ESP) [20]

From Midnight

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

D. Shapovalov (CAN) [12] v D. Goffin (BEL) [7]

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

N. Osaka (JPN) [4] v A. Kontaveit (EST) [14]

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 4pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

J. Brady (USA) [28] v A. Kerber (GER) [17]

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

A. Davidovich Fokina (ESP) v A. Zverev (GER) [5]

From 8pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

S. Rogers (USA) v P. Kvitova (CZE) [6]

From 10pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4

COURT 17

From 4pm

MEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS

C. Eubanks (USA) M. McDonald (USA) v R. Ram (USA) [3] J. Salisbury (GBR) [3]

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS

A. Blinkova (RUS) V. Kudermetova (RUS) v K. Peschke (CZE) [4] D. Schuurs (NED) [4]

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS

L. Siegemund (GER) V. Zvonareva (RUS) v E. Mertens (BEL) [2] A. Sabalenka (BLR) [2]

MEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS

W. Koolhof (NED) [8] N. Mektic (CRO) [8] v S. Gille (BEL) J. Vliegen (BEL)

