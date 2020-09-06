US Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Sunday 6th September
The US Open 2020 is in full swing and we've got you covered with the full schedule to help you pick out the top matches to soak up.
Now in full swing, the US Open 2020 has already served up several shock results for fans – particularly those supporting British players.
Andy Murray, Dan Evans, Cameron Norrie and Johanna Konta have all crashed out of the tournament before the fourth round in recent days.
However, several Brits still remain in the doubles side of the competition, notably duo Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski. Yesterday the pair reached the competition’s quarter-finals after an easy two-set 6-3 6-2 win over Matwe Middelkoop and Marcelo Demoliner.
Fellow Brit Joe Salisbury will play on court today, playing alongside the USA’s Rajeev Ram in the men’s doubles quarter-finals.
Elsewhere in the competition, men’s world number one Novak Djokovic will take to the court today. He’ll be facing No.20 seed Pablo Carreño Busta in the fourth round.
On the women’s side, world No. 4 Naomi Osaka will be fighting for a spot in the quarter-finals against Estonian Anett Kontaveit.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full US Open 2020 schedule ahead of Sunday 6th September’s play.
US Open 2020 schedule – Friday’s Order of Play
Selected main courts. All UK time.
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM
From 5pm
WOMEN’S SINGLES- ROUND 4
Y. Putintseva (KAZ) [23] v P. Martic (CRO) [8]
From 7pm
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
N. Djokovic (SRB) [1] v P. Carreno Busta (ESP) [20]
From Midnight
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
D. Shapovalov (CAN) [12] v D. Goffin (BEL) [7]
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
N. Osaka (JPN) [4] v A. Kontaveit (EST) [14]
LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM
From 4pm
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
J. Brady (USA) [28] v A. Kerber (GER) [17]
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
A. Davidovich Fokina (ESP) v A. Zverev (GER) [5]
From 8pm
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
S. Rogers (USA) v P. Kvitova (CZE) [6]
From 10pm
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
COURT 17
From 4pm
MEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS
C. Eubanks (USA) M. McDonald (USA) v R. Ram (USA) [3] J. Salisbury (GBR) [3]
WOMEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS
A. Blinkova (RUS) V. Kudermetova (RUS) v K. Peschke (CZE) [4] D. Schuurs (NED) [4]
WOMEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS
L. Siegemund (GER) V. Zvonareva (RUS) v E. Mertens (BEL) [2] A. Sabalenka (BLR) [2]
MEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS
W. Koolhof (NED) [8] N. Mektic (CRO) [8] v S. Gille (BEL) J. Vliegen (BEL)
