US Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Friday 4th September

The US Open 2020 is in full swing and we've got you covered with the full schedule to help you pick out the top matches to soak up.

US Open 2020 schedule

The US Open 2020 has already provided big drama as the first major tennis tournament since lockdown goes ahead at full steam behind closed doors.

British star Dan Evans will be one to watch on Friday as his second round clash with Corentin Moulet was suspended due to rain last night.

The Brit No.23 seed was down 2-1 in sets against the unseeded Frenchman, and he will hope to regroup and strike back hard in the first sessions today.

Continuing the British theme, Cameron Norrie is making waves in the tournament after reaching the third round against unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

It’s the furthest the current world No.208 has achieved in a major tournament, and he will be determined to make the most of his big opportunity to shine.

A number of seeded stars including Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are also involved today.

On the women’s side of the draw, No.4 seed Naomi Osaka is in action, so too is No.8 seed Petra Martic as they seek to make the most of a depleted field.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full US Open 2020 schedule ahead of Thursday 3rd September’s play.

US Open 2020 schedule – Friday’s Order of Play

Selected main courts. All UK time.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3
N. Osaka (JPN) [4] v M. Kostyuk (UKR)

From 6:30pm
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3
D. Shapovalov (CAN) [12] v T. Fritz (USA) [19]

From midnight
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3
N. Djokovic (SRB) [1] v J. Struff (GER) [28]
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3
J. Pegula (USA) v P. Kvitova (CZE) [6]

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 4pm
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3
V. Gracheva (RUS) v P. Martic (CRO) [8]
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3
A. Kerber (GER) [17] v A. Li (USA)
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3
A. Mannarino (FRA) [32] v A. Zverev (GER) [5]
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3
S. Tsitsipas (GRE) [4] v B. Coric (CRO) [27]

From midnight
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3
S. Rogers (USA) v M. Brengle (USA)

COURT 17

From 4pm
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3
A. Sasnovich (BLR) v Y. Putintseva (KAZ) [23]
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3
C. Garcia (FRA) v J. Brady (USA) [28]
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3
P. Carreno Busta (ESP) [20] v R. Berankis (LTU)

COURT 5

From 4pm
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3
C. Norrie (GBR) v A. Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

From 5:30pm
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 2
C. Moutet (FRA) v D. Evans (GBR) [23]
Suspended yesterday – current: 4-6 | 6-3 | 6-5
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3
M. Linette (POL) [24] v A. Kontaveit (EST) [14]
WOMEN’S DOUBLES – ROUND 2
N. Melichar (USA)/Y. Xu (CHN) [3] v C. Gauff (USA)/C. McNally (USA)

COURT 11

From 4pm
MEN’S DOUBLES – ROUND 2
C. Harrison (USA)/R. Harrison (USA) v R. Ram (USA)/J. Salisbury (GBR) [3]
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3
F. Krajinovic (SRB) [26] v D. Goffin (BEL) [7]
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3
J. Thompson (AUS) v M. Kukushkin (KAZ)

COURT 7

From 4pm
WOMEN’S DOUBLES – ROUND 2
A. Friedsam (GER)/K. Siniakova (CZE) [8] v A. Blinkova (RUS)/V. Kudermetova (RUS)

From 5pm
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 2
C. McNally (USA) v E. Alexandrova (RUS) [21]
Suspended yesterday – current: 4-6 | 6-3
MEN’S DOUBLES – ROUND 2
M. Daniell (NZL)/P. Oswald (AUT) v C. Eubanks (USA)/M. McDonald (USA)
MEN’S DOUBLES – ROUND 2
J. Peers (AUS)/M. Venus (NZL) v S. Gille (BEL)/J. Vliegen (BEL)

COURT 8

From 5pm
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 2
S. Vickery (USA) v I. Swiatek (POL)
Suspended yesterday – current: 7-6(5)

COURT 12

From 4pm
WOMEN’S DOUBLES – ROUND 2
L. Hradecka (CZE)/A. Klepac (SLO) v A. Muhammad (USA)/T. Townsend (USA)
MEN’S DOUBLES – ROUND 2
W. Koolhof (NED)/N. Mektic (CRO) [8] v S. Bolelli (ITA)/M. Gonzalez (ARG)

From 7pm
WOMEN’S DOUBLES – ROUND 2
V. Azarenka (BLR)/S. Kenin (USA) [7] v L. Siegemund (GER)/V. Zvonareva (RUS)

COURT 14

From 5pm
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 2
E. Mertens (BEL) [16] v S. Sorribes Tormo (ESP)
Suspended yesterday – current: 6-3 | 1-0

COURT TBA

From 10pm
MEN’S DOUBLES – ROUND 1
R. Bopanna (IND)/D. Shapovalov (CAN) v E. Escobedo (USA)/N. Rubin (USA)

Check out our how to watch the US Open 2020 guide for further details.

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.

