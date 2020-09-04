Accessibility Links

How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

The US Open 2020 will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video and we've got all the information you need to know including times, dates and daily schedules

US Open

The US Open is delighting tennis fans around the world – a long-awaited return for elite-tier tennis.

Fans have been forced to watch from home as opposed to Flushing Meadows, but they won’t mind too much with unpredictable results and big victories filing in from across the draw.

The US Open 2020 schedule promises more drama in the days to come.

British ace Dan Evans’ match was suspended yesterday with his status in the tournament on a knife-edge, while Andy Murray was dumped out of the competition by Canadian prodigy Felix Auger Aliassime.

However, the biggest bubbling story from a British perspective is the progress of Cameron Norrie. The World No.208 has clawed his way into the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time, and he’s up against a fellow unseeded opponent.

A number of top women are also in action today, including former champion Naomi Osaka. Multiple seeded stars have been eliminated and several didn’t even arrive in New York, making the competition all the more unpredictable as the weekend arrives.

You can watch the whole tournament live, and we’re on hand to help you do exactly that.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the US Open 2020 tennis tournament.

The tournament started on Monday 31st August 2020 and runs until Sunday 13th September 2020.

Where is the US Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

US Open schedule

All UK time.

We’ve listed the order of play for the main court below. For a comprehensive look at every match on today, check out our regularly updated US Open 2020 schedule.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3
N. Osaka (JPN) [4] v M. Kostyuk (UKR)

From 6:30pm
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3
D. Shapovalov (CAN) [12] v T. Fritz (USA) [19]

From midnight
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3
N. Djokovic (SRB) [1] v J. Struff (GER) [28]
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3
J. Pegula (USA) v P. Kvitova (CZE) [6]

How to watch and live stream US Open in the UK

Fans in the UK will be able to stream the US Open action exclusively live on Amazon Prime Video. New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on thousands of items across Amazon.

Once the trial period concludes, the service will cost £7.99 per month.

