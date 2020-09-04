Carabao Cup fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, second round draw details and more

No sooner has the curtain been drawn on an elongated football season, the new one is beginning. The Carabao Cup is ready to roll with 70 teams kick-starting the action this weekend.

Championship, League 1 and League 2 sides have been split by the regionalised Carabao Cup draw into Northern and Southern sections, with a host of knockout ties to quickly sift through half the pack.

Derby face Barrow in the biggest mismatch of the opening gambits before a raft of Premier League opponents are launched into the melting pot from round two.

Several games will be shown live on TV in the coming days to signal the start of the domestic campaign, with many more to come across the span of the season, hopefully culminating in a packed-out Wembley once again. We hope.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the fixtures, TV games and broadcast information, as well as details of the second round draw and when to expect it to take place.

How to watch Carabao Cup on TV

You can watch games live on Sky Sports. We’ve included all the details on which games will be shown live below in the full fixture list.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Live stream Carabao Cup online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

When is the Carabao Cup draw?

The second and third round draws will be made live on Sky Sports on Sunday 6th September.

The draw will commence upon the conclusion of Brentford v Wycombe which should end at approximately 1:45pm, though keep an eye on the game in case it runs over into penalties.

A regionalised draw will be made for the second round featuring the 13 Premier League teams who have not qualified for Europe, and each tie will be given a number that will be used in the third round draw so every team knows its potential path.

Carabao Cup fixtures – first round

All 3pm UK time (unless stated otherwise)

Friday 4th September

Middlesbrough v Shrewsbury (5:30pm)

Burton v Accrington (7:30pm)

Saturday 5th September

Derby v Barrow (12pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Plymouth v QPR (12:30pm)

Crawley v Millwall (1pm)

Gillingham v Southend (1pm)

Bristol City v Exeter (2pm)

Walsall v Sheffield Wednesday (2:15pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Tranmere v Harrogate

Crewe v Lincoln

Rochdale v Huddersfield

Preston v Mansfield

Bolton v Bradford

Blackburn v Doncaster

Stoke v Blackpool

Fleetwood v Wigan

Grimsby v Morecambe

Scunthorpe v Port Vale

Sunderland v Hull

Salford v Rotherham

Barnsley v Nottingham Forest

Oldham v Carlisle

Swindon v Charlton

Forest Green v Leyton Orient

MK Dons v Coventry

Stevenage v Portsmouth

Peterborough v Cheltenham

Northampton v Cardiff

Luton v Norwich

Birmingham v Cambridge

Newport v Swansea

Oxford v AFC Wimbledon

Reading v Colchester

Ipswich v Bristol Rovers

Sunday 6th September

Brentford v Wycombe (12pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

