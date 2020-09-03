Tour de France 2020 prize money – How much the winner earns

The Tour de France is back this autumn following a forced postponement due to coronavirus.

And the riders will all be desperate to get their race underway and fight for the money, honour and status at stake.

Legends have been made at the Tour de France over the years, while the very best cyclists can become exceptionally wealthy should they win one of the individual prizes.

The Tour this year has no international Grand Depart. Instead it will begin in Nice and end, as is tradition, in Paris.

Here’s everything you need to know about the The Tour de France 2020 prize money available.

The Tour de France 2020 total prize money

The Tour de France 2020 had to be hurriedly rescheduled once the original race earlier this summer was cancelled.

But organisers have not changed the prize money total that will be paid to riders and teams during the month-long race.

The Tour de France 2020 total prize money stands at €2,293,000 (£2,064,000). That’s a tiny increase from €2,291,700 in 2019 and €2,287,750 the year before.

How is Tour de France prize money split?

The prize pot is spread across a number of disciplines during the Tour de France. The biggest prize is for the overall winner of the General Classification race, who also earns the Yellow Jersey and the glory.

However, there are also prizes for the top sprinter, mountain climber and young rider.

What’s more, prizes are handed out every day for whoever wins each stage, whoever wears the Yellow Jersey and even for the first rider at the top of the Col de la Loze (17th stage).

Tour de France 2020 winner prize

The overall winner of the Tour de France 2020 will earn €500,000 (£450,000).

There is also €11,000 available for the rider who wins the stage classification.

Whichever rider wears the Yellow Jersey will earn €500 a day.

Tour de France points classification prize money

Sprinters earn €1,500 for each sprint they win, while the daily Green Jersey holder will earn €300.

The overall winner of the points classification receives €25,000, with a total prize fund here of €131,000.

Tour de France climber classification prize money

The Tour de France 2020 hits the mountains from the eighth stage at Cazeres to Loudenvielle, and the climbers will be primed to hunt down victories.

The most gruelling mountain stages offer €800 for the winner, while the final classification for the mountains offers a top prize of €25,000 and the polka-dot jersey.

Tour de France young rider prize money

The winner of the Young Rider jersey at the 2020 Tour de France will earn €20,000, while every stage a rider wears the white jersey will earn them €500.

Adam Yates (2016) and Simon Yates (2017) are the only ever Brits to win the young rider classification at the Tour de France.

Tour de France team prize money

Teams also compete for up to €178,800 by ensuring their riders win individual stages and the overall classification.

In 2019 Team Sky earned the most money of any team on the Tour de France as they picked up €779,200.

The second-highest earners that year were Jumbo-Visma (€203,400), with Deceuninck – Quick-Step (€189,940) third.

Tour de France special bonus prize

Race organisers also keep a little money aside for bonuses during the Tour de France.

This year there is a bonus of €5,000 for the first rider to reach the top of the Col de la Loze.

The mountain pass outside Meribel is new to the Tour de France and involves a 13.4 mile climb at a 7.5 per cent average gradient.

When is the Tour de France 2020?

The Tour de France 2020 was delayed due to coronavirus and will get underway in August 2020.

The official start date is Saturday 28th August 2020.

The Tour de France will finish in Paris on Sunday 20th September 2020.

