US Open 2020 prize money – How much will players earn?

The US Open is underway behind closed doors, but while Flushing Meadows may resemble a ghost town right now, there’s so much still to play for.

The majority of the world’s top tennis players remain involved in the US Open 2020 schedule as they battle to lift the trophy, whether it for the first or 10th time, but there’s more up for grabs than silverware and glory.

Prize money has continued to rise with each passing tournament until now. The coronavirus lockdown, and subsequent player drop-outs, has dented the total pot on offer by almost seven per cent.

However, there’s still a staggering £40 million ($53.6 million) total to be split between players across the men, women and doubles strands of the US Open.

More money will be available in the early rounds to support players further down the rankings, but the eventual champions will receive 22 per cent less than Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu earned for their triumphs in New York last year.

Neither player is taking part in the US Open this year, citing COVID-19 fears as a reason for their absence, but plenty of top players remain in the hunt to claim the titles and the prize pot.

Djokovic can also make a further impact in the list of all-time highest earning tennis players in the world.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full US Open 2020 prize money totals on offer for all players, but who will claim the biggest slice of the pie?

US Open 2020 prize money

Men’s and Women’s Singles

Round 1 – £46.6k

Round 2 – £76.4k

Round 3 – £124.6k

Round 4 – £191k

Quarter-finals – £324.7k

Semi-finals – £611.3k

Runner-up – £1.15m

Winner – £2.29m

Men’s and Women’s Doubles

Round 1 – £22.9k

Round 2 – £38.2k

Quarter-finals – £69.5k

Semi-finals – £99.3k

Runner-up – £183.4k

Winner – £305.7k

TOTAL US OPEN 2020 PRIZE MONEY – £39.95m

