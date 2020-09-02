Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

The US Open 2020 will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video and we've got all the information you need to know including times, dates and daily schedules

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
US Open

The US Open marked the return of elite-tier tennis and despite a lack of fans, there’s been no lack of fireworks in the opening stages, courtesy of a terrific Andy Murray victory.

Advertisement

The British superstar has endured a turbulent couple of years after making a stunning return from hip surgery.

Murray triumphed over Yoshihito Nishioka in a five-set thriller, striking back from two sets down and even surviving a match point from the Japanese player.

While an empty Flushing Meadows doesn’t scream ‘atmospheric’, early signs suggest the action, the drama, the twists and turns of the US Open 2020 schedule will still flow to ensure a dramatic spectacle for those watching at home.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s absence from the tournament has opened up the men’s side of the draw to the chasing pack, although many could interpret the landscape to suggest Novak Djokovic simply has a clear path to the trophy.

The women’s game may also be depleted with five of the world top seven all swerving the tournament.

All players will be keen to make the most of a smaller field and pursue a Grand Slam title for the first or the 24th time, if your name is Serena Williams.

You can watch the whole tournament live, and we’re on hand to help you do exactly that.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the US Open 2020 tennis tournament.

When is the US Open 2020?

The tournament starts on Monday 31st August 2020 and runs until Sunday 13th September 2020.

Where is the US Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

US Open schedule

All UK time.

We’ve listed the order of play for the main court below. For a comprehensive look at every match on today, check out our regularly updated US Open 2020 schedule.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 2
K. Kozlova (UKR) v P. Kvitova (CZE) (6)
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 2
N. Djokovic (SRB) (1) v K. Edmund (GBR)

From 7pm
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 2
N. Osaka (JPN) (4) v C. Giorgi (ITA)
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 2
S. Tsitsipas (GRE) (4) v M. Cressy (USA)

Advertisement

How to watch and live stream US Open in the UK

Fans in the UK will be able to stream the US Open action exclusively live on Amazon Prime Video. New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on thousands of items across Amazon.

Once the trial period concludes, the service will cost £7.99 per month.

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

Inter Milan Sevilla

What channel is Sevilla v Inter Milan Europa League final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Amazon Fire Stick

How to watch live football on Amazon Fire Stick UK

Paul Whitehouse, Charlie Higson

Paul Whitehouse talks The Fast Show characters’ return: “It felt like a time slip”

Eastbourne

Eastbourne tennis 2019 live stream: Watch Nature Valley International FREE on TV and online – BBC and Amazon schedule