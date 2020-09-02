How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

The US Open marked the return of elite-tier tennis and despite a lack of fans, there’s been no lack of fireworks in the opening stages, courtesy of a terrific Andy Murray victory.

Advertisement

The British superstar has endured a turbulent couple of years after making a stunning return from hip surgery.

Murray triumphed over Yoshihito Nishioka in a five-set thriller, striking back from two sets down and even surviving a match point from the Japanese player.

While an empty Flushing Meadows doesn’t scream ‘atmospheric’, early signs suggest the action, the drama, the twists and turns of the US Open 2020 schedule will still flow to ensure a dramatic spectacle for those watching at home.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s absence from the tournament has opened up the men’s side of the draw to the chasing pack, although many could interpret the landscape to suggest Novak Djokovic simply has a clear path to the trophy.

The women’s game may also be depleted with five of the world top seven all swerving the tournament.

All players will be keen to make the most of a smaller field and pursue a Grand Slam title for the first or the 24th time, if your name is Serena Williams.

You can watch the whole tournament live, and we’re on hand to help you do exactly that.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the US Open 2020 tennis tournament.

Read more – US Open 2020 predictions: Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski chat exclusively to RadioTimes.com

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is the US Open 2020?

The tournament starts on Monday 31st August 2020 and runs until Sunday 13th September 2020.

Read more – Top 10 highest earning tennis players of all time

Where is the US Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

US Open schedule

All UK time.

We’ve listed the order of play for the main court below. For a comprehensive look at every match on today, check out our regularly updated US Open 2020 schedule.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 2

K. Kozlova (UKR) v P. Kvitova (CZE) (6)

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 2

N. Djokovic (SRB) (1) v K. Edmund (GBR)

From 7pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 2

N. Osaka (JPN) (4) v C. Giorgi (ITA)

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 2

S. Tsitsipas (GRE) (4) v M. Cressy (USA)

Advertisement

How to watch and live stream US Open in the UK