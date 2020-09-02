Liverpool transfer news – Latest rumours, signings and done deals

Liverpool: Champions of England, Europe and the world in just over a year. Jurgen Klopp’s winning juggernaut remains a hot favourite to run riot this season.

The Reds have persisted with the same spine of their team for two seasons now, with Virgil van Dijk marshalling the defence, Jordan Henderson pulling strings in the middle and a lethal front three that needs no introduction.

But for all their dominance, it hasn’t halted calls for Klopp and the gang to open the wallet and spend. It has been a muted summer so far, but many expect the Reds to enter the market with at least one more move before transfer deadline day.

Manchester City have strengthened their ranks and added extra defensive rigidity to their ranks, while Chelsea have gone all guns blazing in the market and Manchester United have also started to spend once more.

Liverpool are still the team to beat, but the general consensus suggests they may not have it easy when the Premier League fixtures begin to pile up thick and fast.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Liverpool transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Liverpool transfer done deals

IN

Kostas Tsimikas (Olympiakos) £11.7m

OUT

Dejan Lovren (Zenit St Petersburg) £10.9m

Adam Lewis (Amiens) Loan

Adam Lallana (Released)

Daniel Atherton (Released)

Pedro Chirivella (Nantes) Free

Nathaniel Clyne (Released)

Shamal George (Colchester) Free

Jack Walls (Released)

Morgan Boyes (Fleetwood) Loan

Ovie Ejaria (Reading) Undisclosed

Kai McKenzie-Lyle (Cambridge) Free

Liverpool transfer news and rumours

The Reds’ lack of transfer activity may have injected success-craving fans with a dose of misplaced concern over the summer, but they remain in the luxurious position of not having any urgent weaknesses or deficiencies to patch up.

Liverpool don’t need an overhaul, they simply need to pick and choose promising youngsters and dashes of top quality when they become available to sign without breaking the bank.

One name that refuses to leave the rumour mill is that of Bayern Munich midfield Thiago Alcantara who is reportedly on the verge of an exit from the newly-crowned kings of Europe.

Attacking stars appear to be on the list of targets with Klopp aiming to provide competition and backup for his trusty trio.

Wolves star Adama Traore continues to be linked, though a stunning return to Anfield for Luis Suarez appears to be off the table as he closes in on a switch to Juventus.

The Barcelona man is unlikely to make the switch to Anfield, but Gini Wijnaldum continues to be the subject of interest in a switch to the Nou Camp.

With Henderson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho and the Dutchman fighting for three places, he could be tempted to leave in search of first team guarantees.

