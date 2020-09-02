What live football is on TV tonight?

The 2020/21 football season is readying itself, with constant football to be played from now until mid-July next year as the Premier League and rearranged Euro 2020 take centre-stage.

Premier League fixtures are just around the corner, but players must first contend with international action in the Nations League this week.

There are no games live on TV tonight, but there’s plenty of drama heading your way as England kickstart their second ever batch of Nations League fixtures.

Gareth Southgate’s men face Iceland, scourge of Roy Hodgson’s Euro 2016 team, this weekend, while all home nations are in action in their respective groups.

England are competing in League A, the top tier of Nations League football, while Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales are all battling for promotion in various groups across League B.

Games will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this week.

Wednesday 2nd September

No football matches on TV tonight.

Thursday 3rd September

Selected key matches

Germany v Spain

Competition: Nations League

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV

Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland

Competition: Nations League

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Finland v Wales

Competition: Nations League

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV / S4C

Friday 4th September

Netherlands v Poland

Competition: Nations League

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV

Romania v Northern Ireland

Competition: Nations League

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Scotland v Israel

Competition: Nations League

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV

What games are free-to-air?

Unfortunately, there are no live free-to-air games live on TV tonight but we'll bring you up to speed with all the latest details once they're confirmed.

Keep checking out our regularly updated guides for the latest information on games and how to watch them.

