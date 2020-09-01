All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur’s release date – new Amazon Prime Video documentary

The 2019/20 season is not one that Tottenham Hotspur fans will remember fondly, so of course there was a multi-camera Amazon Prime Video film crew observing the entire season from behind the curtain.

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur follows in the footsteps of Amazon’s Manchester City equivalent, a fly-on-the-wall look at the north London club, throughout an arduous campaign.

The shows spans the aftermath of the club’s Champions League final defeat against Liverpool with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, to the coronavirus lockdown following a turbulent salvage job undertaken by Jose Mourinho.

The controversial manager was brought in as the club’s new boss following the mid-season sacking of his Argentine predecessor and, according to Amazon’s Director of Original European Content Georgia Brown, fans can expect the full Mourinho experience despite filming being disrupted by the COVID pandemic.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival she said: “We have definitely captured Mourinho and that experience.”

She added: “I think Tottenham as a club just went at it from a very honest and transparent point of view which, again, it’s hard to say because people haven’t seen it yet, but when you watch it – Mourinho included, the players included have really opened up to us.”

As if the star power of the Portuguese manager wasn’t enough, fans can also count on an A-list star to narrate the trials ands tribulations of Spurs’ 2019/20 campaign.

That’s right, Mad Max: Fury Road actor Tom Hardy will lend his voice to the series – and it must be said, the actor won’t have had to break into a sweat to make the events of the season seem dramatic.

If you want our verdict on how successful the show is at portraying the highs and mostly lows of a rollercoaster campaign, you can check out our All Or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur review.

Read on for all the details on when you can watch All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur on Amazon Prime Video.

When is All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur released on Amazon Prime Video?

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur was released on Amazon Prime Video in the UK from 31st August 2020.

Three episodes were released on the opening day with remaining episodes to follow in batches.

The series has been slightly delayed due to the Premier League’s suspension in March 2020 following the global coronavirus outbreak, but City’s doc aired in mid-August, so the schedule doesn’t appear to have changed dramatically.

When are All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur episodes released?

Expect a total of nine episodes in the All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur series.

Episodes will be released weekly in batches of three as follows:

Monday 31st August – Episodes 1-3

Monday 7th September – Episodes 4-6

Monday 14th September – Episodes 7-9

Who narrates All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur?

Tom Hardy is lending his voice to the documentary series – with Amazon announcing the news after teasing the star’s involvement on Twitter – having asked fans to guess which actor would be providing a voiceover based on a short clip.

???? Sound on ???? Can you guess the Hollywood star who will be voicing All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur? Reply below! pic.twitter.com/JJinVcoRVS — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 20, 2020

Hardy follows in the footsteps of Ben Kingsley, who narrated All or Nothing: Manchester City back in 2018.

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur trailer

The dramatic full trailer was released on 14th August, featuring never-before-seen footage from behind the curtain at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, The Lodge at Spurs’ state-of-the-art training ground and more.

The highs and lows will be documented throughout, with a clear focus on Mourinho as the ringleader of the operation.

Footage will also lead up to the coronavirus pandemic, though it remains to be seen when the documentary will end, with the short period of time between the end of the season and release date suggesting not all of lockdown will be documented.

Fans will be nervously waiting to re-live the season, while neutrals will be gearing up for the latest in a string of top sports documentaries.

You can watch All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur on Amazon Prime Video from Monday 31st August 2020.