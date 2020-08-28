All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur’s release date – new Amazon Prime Video documentary

For most Tottenham Hotspurs fans, the 2019/20 season was one to forget, but supporters of the North London club will soon be able to revisit their campaign in a new behind-the-scenes documentary.

Advertisement

Following in the footsteps of Manchester City, Spurs’ season was documented in detail by a camera crew – and one man who’s certain to feature prominently is Jose Mourinho.

The controversial manager was brought in as the club’s new boss following the mid-season sacking of Mauricio Pochettino, and, according to Amazon’s Director of Original European Content Georgia Brown, fans can expect the full Mourinho experience despite filming being disrupted by the COVID pandemic.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival she said,”We have definitely captured Mourinho and that experience.”

She added, “I think Tottenham as a club just went at it from a very honest and transparent point of view which, again, it’s hard to say because people haven’t seen it yet, but when you watch it – Mourinho included, the players included have really opened up to us.”

As if the star power of the Portuguese manager wasn’t enough, fans can also count on an A-list star to narrate the trials ands tribulations of Spurs’ 2019/20 campaign.

That’s right, Mad Max: Fury Road actor Tom Hardy will lend his voice to the series – and it must be said, the actor shouldn’t have to work too hard to make the events of the season seem dramatic.

Hopes were relatively high in north London at the start of the season following their Champions League final appearance in May 2019, where they had suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Liverpool.

However, the expectation that they would rally, regroup and go again proved not to be the case – something All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur is set to document.

If you want our verdict on how successful the show is, then you can check out our All Or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur review.

Read on for all the details on when you can watch All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur on Amazon Prime Video.

When will All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur be released on Amazon Prime Video?

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK from 31st August 2020.

Three episodes will be released that day, with the remaining episodes to follow.

The series has been slightly delayed due to the Premier League’s suspension in March 2020 following the global coronavirus outbreak, but City’s doc aired in mid-August, so the schedule doesn’t appear to have changed dramatically.

How many episodes will there be in All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur?

Expect a total of nine episodes in the All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur series.

Episodes will be released weekly in batches of three as follows:

Monday 31st August – Episodes one to three

Monday 7th September – Episodes four to six

Monday 14th September – Episodes seven to nine

Who is narrating All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur?

Tom Hardy is lending his voice to the documentary series – with Amazon announcing the news after teasing the star’s involvement on Twitter – having asked fans to guess which actor would be providing a voiceover based on a short clip.

???? Sound on ???? Can you guess the Hollywood star who will be voicing All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur? Reply below! pic.twitter.com/JJinVcoRVS — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 20, 2020

Hardy follows in the footsteps of Ben Kingsley, who narrated All or Nothing: Manchester City back in 2018.

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur trailer

The dramatic full trailer was released on 14th August, featuring never-before-seen footage from behind the curtain at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, The Lodge at Spurs’ state-of-the-art training ground and more.

The highs and lows will be documented throughout, with a clear focus on Mourinho as the ringleader of the operation.

Footage will also lead up to the coronavirus pandemic, though it remains to be seen when the documentary will end, with the short period of time between the end of the season and release date suggesting not all of lockdown will be documented.

Fans will be nervously waiting to re-live the season, while neutrals will be gearing up for the latest in a string of top sports documentaries.

Advertisement

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur is coming to Amazon Prime Video on Monday 31st August 2020. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.