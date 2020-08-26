Daniel Dubois v Ricardo Snijders: Fight card, TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Daniel Dubois is back this weekend with his first post-coronavirus fight against Dutchman Ricardo Snijders.

Advertisement

The heavyweight showdown will be the first time we have seen Dubois in action since he beat Japan’s Kyotaro Fujimoto last December.

Dubois is unbeaten heading into this bout and takes on an opponent in Snijders who has never fought out of Netherlands or Belgium.

Read More: Boxing 2020 schedule – fight calendar

The rumble will take place at BT Sport’s own studio in Stratford, with no fans in attendance.

Dubois also has eyes on a 24th October meeting with Joe Joyce – but he must come through this bout first.

The Greenwich fighter will be favourite heading into his clash but can Snijders produce an upset?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Daniel Dubois v Ricardo Snijders plus details of the full undercard.

When is Daniel Dubois v Ricardo Snijders?

The fight will take place on Saturday 28th August 2020.

It will be held in the BT Sport studio in Salford, with Snijders a late replacement for Erik Pfeifer.

What time is Daniel Dubois v Ricardo Snijders ring walk?

The ring walks are expected to take place at around 10pm (UK time).

However, this could change if fights on the undercard go on too long.

The undercard is scheduled to get underway at around 7pm and there are fewer fights than usual due to coronavirus restrictions.

Where is Daniel Dubois v Ricardo Snijders taking place?

The fight will take place at the BT Sport studios in Salford.

Just like Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin last weekend, the fight will not be held in front of spectators.

Coronavirus restrictions mean each fighter is only allowed a single trainer and cutman in their corner.

How to watch Daniel Dubois v Ricardo Snijders

The fight will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

You can soak up the entire build-up and full undercard ahead of Dubois and Snijders’ showdown, with several big names confirmed on the card.

Listen to Daniel Dubois v Ricardo Snijders radio commentary

talkSPORT have announced that they will air live coverage of Dubois v Snijders.

The show starts at 9pm and Conor Benn will be part of the commentary team.

Daniel Dubois v Ricardo Snijders undercard

There are five fights taking place before Dubois v Snijders, including Sunny Edwards’ IBF International Super Fly scrap with Thomas Essomba.

Here’s the full undercard:

Sunny Edwards v Thomas Essomba – IBF International Super Fly Title

Sam Maxwell v Joe Hughes – WBO European Super Light Title

Willy Hutchinson v Luke Blackledge

Sam Noakes v TBA

David Adeleye v TBA

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.