What channel is Chelsea Women v Man City Women on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea Women get ready to play in their first Women’s FA Community Shield against a Manchester City Women side that have strengthened over the summer.

The match at Wembley marks the return of women’s football after the WSL season was scrapped in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Chelsea won the 2019/20 WSL title on a Points Per Game calculation, ahead of second-place City.

Yet City earn their place in this Community Shield clash on the basis that they won the 2019 FA Cup – a competition that was not held this year.

Saturday’s match promises to be a showcase clash that organisers will hope whets the appetite ahead of the 2020/21 WSL season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea Women v Man City Women game on TV and online.

When is Chelsea Women v Man City Women on TV?

Chelsea Women v Man City Women will take place on Saturday 29th August 2020.

Upcoming WSL games will be broadcast on BT Sport, BBC and The FA Player throughout the 2020/21 season.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea Women v Man City Women will kick off at 12:30pm – the match will precede Arsenal v Liverpool in the men’s Community Shield, which kicks off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea Women v Man City Women on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC 1 from 12:15pm.

How to live stream Chelsea Women v Man City Women online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea Women v Man City Women team news

Chelsea Women: Manager Emma Hayes is without Ramona Bachmann after her transfer to PSG over the summer, but star forwards Beth England and Erin Cuthbert should play after signing new contracts.

Canadian Jessie Fleming is one of three new arrivals in west London, while Fran Kirby’s return to full fitness means she is likely to be included.

Man City Women: American Sam Mewis could earn a start for City after joining the club over the summer, but Rose Lavelle may miss out as she is yet to fully join up with the squad.

Manager Gareth Taylor may also opt to bring new English acquisition Chloe Kelly into his XI.

Our prediction: Chelsea Women v Man City Women

Chelsea proved last season that they can match City in the WSL and this promises to be an enthralling game, with both sides having strengthened over the summer.

City’s defensive capabilities – led by Steph Houghton – should keep them steady at Wembley but Chelsea will hope the return of Kirby will add an extra spark to their attack.

This could be a slow game in the first competitive fixture back since the coronavirus break – but we should see goals galore at Wembley all the same.

Our prediction: Chelsea Women 3-2 Man City Women

