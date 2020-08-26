How to watch the BMW Championship 2020 on TV and live stream – full schedule

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau will lead the charge for victory when the PGA Tour turns to the BMW Championship in Illinois this week.

This is the second of three FedEx Cup playoffs and the tournament carries an eye-watering purse of £7.2 million.

Non-Americans have won this event five times since its inception in 2007 – and that includes Brits McIlroy and Justin Rose.

The action this year tees off on Thursday 27th August as players battle to win this prestigious tournament.

Dustin Johnson stormed to victory at The Northern Trust last week and is certainly one to watch here.

Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch the golf live this week.

When is the BMW Championship ?

The BMW Championship starts on Thursday 27th August 2020 as part of a rejigged tour calendar.

It will run until Sunday 30th August 2020 with many of the world’s elite players taking part in Olympia Fields.

How to watch the BMW Championship

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event all week.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

You can also live stream the competition with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

The BMW Championship 2020 full schedule

Thursday 27th August – from 8:00pm on Sky Sports Golf and 10pm on Main Event

Friday 28th August – from 8pm on Sky Sports Golf and 9:30pm Main Event

Saturday 29th August – from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf and 8:15pm on Main Event

Sunday 30th August – from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf and 7pm on Main Event

Who won the BMW Championship last year?

American Thomas stormed to victory with a three-stroke advantage over compatriot Patrick Cantlay at Medinah in 2019.

Rose finished the round on -25 to record the most emphatic score ever seen in this tournament.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama came third last year, while the top-ranked European was Spaniard Jon Rahm, who was tied fifth.

Tiger Woods (2007 and 2009) is the only player to win this tournament on more than one occasion.

