What live football is on TV tonight?

The 2019/20 mens football season may have finally ended, but there is still much to play for in the women’s game, with the stage set for the Champions League semi-finals.

Four teams remain as they attempt to follow in the footsteps of Bayern Munich’s mens team and be crowned Champions of Europe – with Wolfsberg taking on Barcelona tonight before Paris Saint Germain and Lyon (who both also made the mens semi-finals) face off tomorrow.

As far as mens football goes, after the Champions League fixtures and Europa League fixtures took place in August he past weekend saw the two finals played out.

On Friday night Sevilla managed to secure their sixth Europa League final triumph – and their fourth in seven years – after defeating Inter Milan in an exciting final, with an own-goal from former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku helping them to a 3-2 win.

Then on Sunday night Bayern Munich saw off the challenge of first-time finalists PSG, with a second half goal from Kingsley Coman enough to earn them a 1-0 victory.

Games will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while BBC and Amazon Prime Video could hope to sink their teeth into more Premier League football in 2020/21.

Tuesday 25th August

In addition to a wide range of games being shown across subscription platforms, football fans were treated to more free Premier League fixtures than ever before last year.

Of course the Premier League is on a break for now, but it’s not long until it gets back up and running again for the brand new 2020/21 season.

Key games included below. All UK times.

Competition: Women’s Champions League

Kick off: 7pm

Live coverage:BT Sport 1

The highlight is the Women’s Champions league semi-final between two-times winners Wolfsburg and last year’s finalists Barcelona, with coverage available from 7pm on BT Sport 1.

What games are free-to-air?

Unfortunately, there are no live free-to-air games live on TV tonight but those with a BT subscription will have some exciting games to watch.

