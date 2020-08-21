All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur’s release date – new Amazon Prime Video documentary

Football documentaries have proved all the rage in recent years – with teams such as Manchester City and Sunderland having granted access to video cameras in order to document their seasons.

Advertisement

And the latest team to jump on the bandwagon is Tottenham Hotspur – with an A-List star having been brought in to narrate the trials ands tribulations of their 2019/20 campaign.

That’s right, Mad Max: Fury Road actor Tom Hardy will lend his voice to the series – and it must be said, the actor shouldn’t have to work too hard to make the events of the season seem dramatic.

Spurs had something of a turbulent season last year, with long-term boss Mauricio Pochettino sacked and replaced with legendary manager Jose Mourinho in November 2019 after a disappointing run of results.

And if that wasn’t enough, the fly-on-the-wall doc should also show an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the reaction to the coronavirus pandemic – and the subsequent delays to the Premier League season – from inside the dressing room and board room.

Hopes were relatively high in north London at the start of the season following their Champions League final appearance in May 2019, where they had suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Liverpool.

However the expectation that they would rally, regroup and go again proved not to be the case – which All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur is set to definitively show.

Read on for all the details on when you can watch All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur on Amazon Prime Video.

When will All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur be released on Amazon Prime Video?

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK from 31st August 2020.

Three episodes will be released that day, with the remaining episodes to follow.

The series has been slightly delayed due to the Premier League’s suspension in March 2020 following the global coronavirus outbreak, but City’s doc aired in mid-August, so the schedule doesn’t appear to have changed dramatically.

How many episodes will there be in All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur?

Expect a total of nine episodes in the All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur series.

Episodes will be released weekly in batches of three as follows:

Monday 31st August – Episodes one to three

Monday 7th September – Episodes four to six

Monday 14th September – Episodes seven to nine

Who is narrating All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur?

Tom Hardy is lending his voice to the documentary series – with Amazon announcing the news after teasing the star’s involvement on Twitter – having asked fans to guess which actor would be providing a voiceover based on a short clip.

???? Sound on ???? Can you guess the Hollywood star who will be voicing All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur? Reply below! pic.twitter.com/JJinVcoRVS — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 20, 2020

Hardy follows in the footsteps of Ben Kingsley, who narrated All or Nothing: Manchester City back in 2018.

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur trailer

The dramatic full trailer was released on 14th August, featuring never-before-seen footage from behind the curtain at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, The Lodge at Spurs’ state-of-the-art training ground and more.

The highs and lows will be documented throughout, with a clear focus on Mourinho as the ringleader of the operation.

Footage will also lead up to the coronavirus pandemic, though it remains to be seen when the documentary will end, with the short period of time between the end of the season and release date suggesting not all of lockdown will be documented.

Fans will be nervously waiting to re-live the season, while neutrals will be gearing up for the latest in a string of top sports documentaries.

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur is coming to Amazon Prime Video on Monday 31st August 2020.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.