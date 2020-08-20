England v Pakistan – how to watch third Test on TV and listen on radio

England take on Pakistan in Southampton this week for the final Test of their three-match series.

The second Test ended in a draw under grey south coast skies and there is more wet weather to come over the next few days.

But captain Joe Root will be desperate to set the pace early on and take the match to the tourists.

Check out the full times, TV details and weather for the rest of the week as England v Pakistan gets underway in Southampton.

What time is England v Pakistan Test match?

The third Test will last from Friday 21st August until Tuesday 25th August.

Play is scheduled to begin each day at 11am, although the forecast could affect the schedule.

England v Pakistan weather forecast

Rain affected the second Test between England and Pakistan. We look ahead to the weather in Southampton to see how much action is likely to go ahead uninterrupted this week.

Friday: 21°C – Showers, 40 per cent precipitation

Saturday: 20°C – Windy, 20 per cent precipitation

Sunday: 20°C – Partly cloudy, 20 per cent precipitation

Monday: 19°C – Partly cloudy, 20 per cent precipitation

Tuesday: 19°C – Showers, 50 per cent precipitation

Source: weather.com

How to watch England v Pakistan on TV

You can watch the Test match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 10:30am each morning.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Live stream England v Pakistan online

You can watch the Test match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Listen to England v Pakistan on the radio

The third Test will be covered live on Test Match Special from 10:15am each day.

You can listen via BBC Radio Five Live Sports Extra.

The two teams will then compete in a three-match T20 international series between Friday 28th August and Tuesday 1st September at Old Trafford.

England v Pakistan third test prediction

Little can be taken from the second Test after rain ruined any chance of a result.

Yet England will be pleased with the performances of Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley at the crease.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam will be desperate to prove himself once again after knocking 47 last time out.

But attention here could fall on James Anderson and whether or not he can claim the seven wickets needed to reach 600 in Test cricket.

Prediction: England win (weather permitting)

