Fantasy Premier League tips 2020/21 – midfielders to sign

Fantasy Premier League tips are already here to give you a steer when the Premier League 2020/21 season comes around in September.

The game hasn’t officially launched for the new campaign yet, but we’ve got you covered for the new campaign with an early look at some potential superstars you should seek to sign.

Midfielders can be the most valuable players in your team given their relative inexpensiveness compared to strikers and ability to score and assist just as many, if not more than those further forward.

Some premium-cost midfielders such as Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne should be slotted into your team without question, but it’s a simple fact that you can’t accommodate them all without neglecting other positions.

We’re here with a blend of midfield aces you can rely on to bring home the points in 2020/21.

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) £8.5m

Captain America played 14 minutes more than half of the Premier League season last time around. Let’s round it to an even 50:50 split.

In that time, he racked up nine goals and eight assists, and many of his appearances were from the bench or ended on the bench.

A few crude calculations will tell you that Pulisic is ready for a mega season. He has proven his worth in the top flight, now he will be determined to kick on and boost his reputation to the level of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling.

If he maintains his lockdown production rate (eight games, four goals, five assists) or comes anyway near that, Chelsea fans and FPL bosses will have a star on their hands.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) £12.0m

The biggest shift in the game this year will be the shuffling of forwards in to the midfield category and vice versa.

Aubameyang is simply not a midfielder, but he does play out wide, hence the change. He will pick up extra points due to his reclassification, and that offers deadly potential.

He finished fourth in the charts last season, just shy of Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, with Kevin De Bruyne streaking ahead. Those extra points, and a more solid Arsenal could be enough to nudge him into top spot.

Mason Greenwood (Man Utd) £7.5m

FPL bosses were handed a dilemma in the shape of Man Utd’s attacking positions this season. Greenwood was classified as a striker while Anthony Martial was listed as a midfielder despite the former playing out wide and the latter as a centre-forward.

Greenwood has now officially been placed under the midfield bracket meaning his goals are worth an extra point and he can pick up a clean sheet point each game as well.

He is relatively cheap considering he will start every game and feels like one of the biggest no-brainer decisions in 2020/21.

Matheus Pereira (West Brom) £6.0m

Welcome to the Premier League, Matheus Pereira. The Dutch midfield maestro could be among the hidden gems you need to cast an eye over in the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old is full of flair and creativity, loves to dribble and can pick a neat pass, his stats from last season confirm it.

Pereira’s 38 starts and four sub appearances yielded eight goals and a remarkable 16 assists. He is West Brom’s crown jewel and will be relishing a shot at the top flight.

Phil Foden (Man City) £6.5m

The king is dead, long live the king. David Silva will have left Manchester City by the start of next season, and the line of succession declares Phil Foden will step up to become a key part of the first-team machine.

The English prodigy has been heralded as the next big thing for several years now, but League Cup cameos and media hype led many to become sceptical about his true ability.

Lockdown presented City – and Foden – a chance to demonstrate his abilities in the top flight. Oh, he did that alright. Foden picked up five goals and one assist during eight lockdown appearances, with several of those lasting less than half an hour, making his achievements even more impressive.

