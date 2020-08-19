Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin – TV channel, live stream, UK start time, undercard

Elite boxing is back. The 2020 sporting calendar has been decimated, countless fights have been shifted, rescheduled and binned altogether, but we’re slowly getting back on track with Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin expected to produced fireworks this weekend.

Whyte continues his patient wait for a shot at the world heavyweight title, but in the meantime, he has staked his reputation on this showdown against a tricky opponent.

The winner of this bout will claim the WBC Diamond belt and will become the mandatory challenger to face the winner of Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder III, if the pair can thrash out an arrangement.

Boxing 2020 schedule fights calendar

Whyte has infamously waited over 1000 days for his shot at a title while being the mandatory challenger.

A victory here would make him an unavoidable presence on the heavyweight scene with Fury and Anthony Joshua in his sights.

He is looking for his 12th consecutive victory since a defeat in his first meeting with Joshua, while Povetkin is undefeated in two fights since a loss to AJ.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin plus details of the full undercard.

When is Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin?

The fight will take place on Saturday 22nd August 2020 after being nudged back by the coronavirus lockdown.

It was initially supposed to go ahead in May, but the bout was pulled due to the ongoing pandemic at its peak.

What time is Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin ring walk?

The ring walks are expected to take place at around 10pm (UK time).

Of course, this is dependant on the results of the undercard and a host of factors. The time could be earlier or later, so make sure you’re keeping track of the card to avoid missing out.

After all, we’ve waited six months for this!

Where is Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin taking place?

The fight will take place at Matchroom Boxing HQ in Essex.

The makeshift arena is built at Eddie Hearn’s grand old home, and while it may not be the MGM Grand or O2 Arena, it’ll provide a great backdrop for the hotly-anticipated card.

How to watch Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin

The fight will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

Fans will be able to purchase the fight for a one-off fee of £19.95.

You can soak up the entire build-up and full undercard ahead of Whyte and Povetkin’s showdown, with several big names confirmed on the card.

Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin undercard

There’s plenty to get excited about on the undercard, in particular, Katie Taylor’s long-awaited grudge match with Delfine Persoon.

Check out the full Whyte v Povetkin undercard below:

Katie Taylor (c) v Delfine Persoon – Unified WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight titles

Luther Clay (c) v Chris Kongo – WBO Global welterweight title

Jack Cullen v Zak Chelli

Alen Babic v Shawndell Tegel Winters

