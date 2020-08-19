Boxing on TV – schedule and calendar for all the big 2020 fights

This year was supposed to be a huge one for boxing fans to revel in, and while 2020 hasn’t turned out how anyone expected it to, the future is bright for the sport with a stack of rearranged clashes to come.

Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin will mark the return of elite boxing this weekend with a host of big showdowns confirmed for the rest of the year, and many more in the pipeline.

Anthony Joshua will hope to defend his regained belts in a rescheduled bout against Kubrat Pulev, while Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder could face off to complete a fight trilogy in 2020.

Once those fights are over and done with, expect a long-anticipated Joshua v Fury title event in 2021, but let’s not get too ahead of ourselves just yet.

There are plenty of terrific fights to be aired every week, aside from mega-bouts involving the likes of Joshua.

The UK boxing scene has plenty of talented stars capable of lighting up arenas across the country.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full boxing schedule for this week including how you can watch the action live from home.

Boxing on TV in 2020 calendar

Selected bouts.

August

22nd – Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin

Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon II (undercard)

29th – Daniel Dubois v TBC

September

12th – Canelo Alvarez v Anvi Yildirim (TBC)

October

17th – Lewis Ritson v Miguel Vazquez

24th – Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce

November

21st – Errol Spence v Danny Garcia

28th – Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr (Exhibition)

TBC

Josh Taylor v Apinun Khongsong

Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora

Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev

Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder III (TBC)

Watch boxing in the UK

Sky Sports: Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or subscribe to individual channels. Sky Sports Box Office PPVs will cost one-off fees.

NOW TV: You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

BT Sport: If you are an existing BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month. BT Sport Box Office PPVs will cost one-off fees.

Watch boxing in the US

DAZN: Fans can watch many fights live in the US via streaming giant DAZN. The streaming service is available in a monthly or annual plan.

ESPN+: Plenty of other fights will be available via ESPN. On it’s own, ESPN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

