What channel is RB Leipzig v PSG on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The Champions League has thrown up plenty of curveballs this season, leading to a highly-charged RB Leipzig v PSG semi-final encounter.

Advertisement

Neither side will have been fancied to reach this stage of the competition, particularly Bundesliga side Leipzig who were only formed 11 years ago.

Their meteoric rise led them to Julian Nagelsmann, their 33-year-old boss, who has worked wonders with the team in leading them this far.

However, Nagelsmann’s biggest test lies ahead, in the shape of keeping Neymar and Kylian Mbappe silenced.

Neymar endured a literal and figurative hit-and-miss outing against Atalanta in the quarter-finals. He spurned several chances with erratic finishing, but his general play had pulses racing among fans and neutrals watching from home.

Mbappe was nursing an injury in the last round but will hope to feature more heavily in this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the RB Leipzig v PSG game on TV and online.

When is RB Leipzig v PSG on TV?

RB Leipzig v PSG will take place on Tuesday 18th August 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple channels in the coming days with plenty of action to be played.

Check out our Champions League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

RB Leipzig v PSG will kick off at 8pm – the match will be followed by the second semi-final between Lyon and Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is RB Leipzig v PSG on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream RB Leipzig v PSG online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

RB Leipzig v PSG team news

RB Leipzig: Ibrahima Konate is out with an injury, while new signings Hwang Hee-Chan and Benjamin Henrichs are of course ineligible to play.

Nagelsmann could name an unchanged XI to the one that toppled Atletico Madrid, though goal hero Tyler Adams will be chomping at the bit for a start following his dramatic winner in the last round.

PSG: Sergio Rico is likely to come in for Keylor Navas between the sticks after the former Real Madrid keeper went off with a thigh injury during the Atalanta clash.

Marco Verratti is 50:50 to feature but if he does, it will likely be from the bench. Mbappe is fit to start, while Angel Di Maria is back from suspension and vying for a place in the XI.

Our prediction: RB Leipzig v PSG

This has all the makings of a classic despite being a Champions League semi-final tie without the traditional elite involved.

In Neymar, Mbappe and Di Maria, PSG have plenty of firepower. In Dayot Upamecano, RB Leipzig have an exceptional defensive talent who will be licking his lips at the chance of stopping them.

Leipzig played some neat football against Atletico and could become the new Ajax, bringing through younger players, selling on at high prices, and occasionally enjoying a deep run through the Champions League, but it’s just too hard to look past PSG’s all-star frontline.

Our prediction: RB Leipzig 1-2 PSG

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Champions League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.