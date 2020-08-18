F1 driver standings 2020 – points table and results

Formula 1 contenders are making their case for glory in the early stages of the F1 2020 calendar.

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton has made a terrific start in his bid to draw level with Michael Schumacher’s legendary total of seven world titles.

Hamilton, in the vastly superior Mercedes winning machine, looked untouchable in 2020 though Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen is doing everything he can to throw a spanner in the works.

The Brit’s main competition was expected to come in the shape of 2019 runner up and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, though the Finnish ace has failed to master the car in the same way as Hamilton, allowing Verstappen to capitalise in his Red Bull, splitting the Mercs regularly.

Ferrari’s early dire form has thrown off hopes of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel making a credible challenge for the title, but the midfield battle is shaping up beautifully with drivers from Racing Point and McLaren scrapping it out behind the main pack.

Check out the full driver standings so far in the 2020 calendar.

F1 driver standings

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 132 points Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 95 points Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 89 points Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 45 points Lance Stroll (Racing Point) 40 points Alexander Albon (Red Bull) 40 points Lando Norris (McLaren) 39 points Sergio Perez (Racing Point) 32 points Carlos Sainz (McLaren) 23 points Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) 20 points Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 16 points Esteban Ocon (Renault) 16 points Pierre Gasly (Alphatauri) 14 points Nico Hulkenberg (Racing Point) 6 points Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 2 points Daniil Kvyat (Alphatauri) 2 point Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 1 point Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 0 points Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romero) 0 points Romain Grosjean (Haas) 0 points George Russell (Williams) 0 points

F1 results so far this season

Austrian Grand Prix

1st place – Valtteri Bottas

2nd place – Charles Leclerc

3rd place – Lando Norris

Bottas claimed victory with a strong opening showing in Austria. An explosive race saw just 11 cars make it to the finish line.

Lando Norris capitalised on the chaos with a stunning conclusion to his race. The British star finished 4.8 seconds behind Lewis Hamilton, though Hamilton’s five-second penalty saw Norris leap ahead to land his first spot on the podium.

Styrian Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Valtteri Bottas

3rd place – Max Verstappen

Not quite the same level of fireworks from the second run of the Red Bull Ring, unless you were dressed all in red.

Ferrari endured a shocker as Charles Leclerc slammed into the side of Sebastian Vettel, retiring both cars within the opening three laps as Hamilton cruised to victory without breaking a sweat.

Hungarian Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

3rd place – Valtteri Bottas

Hamilton, without breaking a sweat, simply cruised his way around the track, boasting near-unprecedented car dominance in the Mercedes winning machine.

Teammate Valtteri Bottas got off to an appalling start and failed to seize Max Verstappen in the final few laps, much to the delight of the Red Bull team who were forced to fix issues with Verstappen’s car just minutes before the race after crashing during the simple drive to the grid.

British Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

3rd place – Charles Leclerc

Another day at Silverstone, another win for Hamilton. He sailed through the 52 laps with relative ease, though without truly building up an unassailable lead until late on.

A puncture – and subsequent tyre blowout – sparked wild scenes in the final lap, but by that point he had built up a sizeable gap over Verstappen to prevent being pipped at the post.

70th Anniversary Grand Prix

1st place – Max Verstappen

2nd place – Lewis Hamilton

3rd place – Valtteri Bottas

Bottas posted a terrific qualifying time but couldn’t hold on in the main event as the Mercedes cars suffered tyre blistering on a sweltering day at Silverstone.

Verstappen pitted later than Bottas, but found a way beyond the Finnish ace, while Hamilton also edged past. Leclerc enjoyed a better outing and finished fourth as his one-stop tactic paid dividends.

Spanish Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

3rd place – Valtteri Bottas

Hamilton led from the front once again, while Verstappen continued to pounce on Bottas with another example of overtaking and fending off the Finnish ace.

Sebastian Vettel enjoyed an improved performance with Ferrari while Racing Point locked out fourth and fifth.

RadioTimes.com has also rounded up the F1 constructor standings 2020 so you can keep track of all the latest movers and shakers in the sport.

