What time is the Spanish Grand Prix? How to watch on TV and live stream

Formula 1 moves out to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend following a curveball race at Silverstone last time out.

Mercedes ace Valtteri Bottas pipped teammate Lewis Hamilton to pole position in qualifying, but it was Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen who seared through to win the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver pitted behind Bottas before overtaking him late on to claim the unexpected victory, and Hamilton did finally pass his teammate to poach second place.

Charles Leclerc brought a much-needed dose of joy to the Ferrari garage as he blazed his way to fourth using a risky one-stop strategy, though teammate Sebastian Vettel’s struggles continued as he slumped to 12th.

Nico Hulkenberg finally made his season debut after coming in as a backup driver for Sergio Perez – who tested positive for COVID-19 – and finished in a respectable seventh place, just behind fellow Racing Point man Lance Stroll.

The action is coming thick and fast with Spain set to delight fans once again, albeit from the comfort of their homes.

Hamilton won last time at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Bottas and Verstappen trailing him, but can the latter perform a minor miracle and seize back-to-back victories?

Check out our guide to the Spanish Grand Prix including dates, times and TV information.

When is the Spanish Grand Prix?

The Spanish Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 16th August 2020 and will be the sixth race of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

Barcelona has hosted the race since 1991 with just one Spanish drivers triumphing during that time – Fernando Alonso.

What time does it start?

The race begins at 2:10pm (UK time) on Sunday, a day after drivers battle it out in qualifying. There are also three practice sessions taking place on Friday and Saturday.

We’ve included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend further down the page.

What channel is the Spanish Grand Prix on?

The Spanish Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season regardless of how long the 2020 calendar runs for.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream the Spanish Grand Prix online

You can watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

What time is Spanish Grand Prix qualifying?

The full schedule for the weekend is as follows:

Spanish Grand Prix practice

Friday 14th August (from 9:30am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 1 – 10am

Practice 2 – 2pm

Saturday 15th August (from 10:45am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 3 – 11am

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying

Saturday 15th August (from 1pm on Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

Spanish Grand Prix

Sunday 16th August (from 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1)

Race – 2:10pm

