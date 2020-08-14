How to watch UFC 252 – live stream and TV channel for Miocic v Cormier 3

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier will meet for the third and final time in the Octagon when UFC 252 rolls around this weekend.

The pair have enjoyed two heated bouts so far, taking one apiece, passing the UFC Heavyweight Championship between each other in the last two years.

Miocic lost the first showdown inside the first round, before striking back with a gusty performance to reclaim his belt from Cormier in August 2019.

The trilogy will draw to an end behind closed doors with the PPV event to be broadcast live on BT Sport in the UK and ESPN+ in the US.

There are a number of big names involved in proceedings at UFC 252, including Sean O’Malley, Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 252 on TV and online.

What is the UFC 252 start time?

TV coverage of the UFC 252 main card will start at 3am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 16th August 2020.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 1am (UK time).

What channel is UFC 252 on in the UK?

UFC 252 will be shown live on BT Sport 1.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Live stream UFC 252 online

You can watch UFC 252 with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC 252 in US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

On its own, EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 252 only for $64.99 or combine it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.99, an over 25% saving.

Where is UFC 252 held?

The UFC 252 event will be held at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, USA, a regular hosting venue for fights during lockdown.

UFC 252 fight card

Main card

Stipe Miocic v Daniel Cormier – Heavyweight

Sean O’Malley v Marlon Vera – Bantamweight

Junior dos Santos v Jairzinho Rozenstruik – Heavyweight

For the full list, check out our UFC 252 fight card

