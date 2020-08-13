When is Soccer Aid 2020? How to watch on TV and online

Soccer Aid has become a highly anticipated event since the first fixture way back in 2006 – and despite a delay to the original match this year the 2020 game will still be going ahead, albeit behind closed doors.

The all-star clash is once again in support of UNICEF, while this year funds will also be raised for Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance.

As always an eclectic mix of former sports stars and celebrities – including Santan Dave, Olly Murs and Patrice Evra – have been confirmed for the event with plenty more to be announced in the coming weeks.

When is Soccer Aid 2020?

Soccer Aid was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday 6th June 2020, but the rearranged fixture will now take place in September – although an exact date has not yet been provided. We’ll update this page as soon as we get more precise details.

What time is Soccer Aid 2020?

An exact time is yet to be confirmed – we’ll update this page as soon as one is announced.

Where is Soccer Aid 2020?

The game will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester – home to Manchester United, as it has done on six previous occasions.

Watch Soccer Aid on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV, on a day and time yet to be confirmed.

Watch Soccer Aid online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Soccer Aid teams

Comedian Jason Manford, rapper Santan Dave and Manchester United legend Patrice Evra will all make their debuts for the Soccer Aid World XI FC in 2020m, while Kelly Smith MBE – who was capped over 100 times for England and represented Great Britain at the London 2012 Summer Olympics – is also playing for the first time. Goalkeeper David James, a Premier League stalwart, will join Kelly in representing England.

Check out our full guide to this year’s Soccer Aid line-up including the celebrities and professionals who will line up for England and the World XIs.