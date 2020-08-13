What channel is Man City v Lyon on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City and Lyon go head to head in the Champions League quarter-finals on Saturday with a one-off match in Lisbon.

Advertisement

City bypassed Real Madrid to reach the last-eight stage, while Lyon stunned PSG to advance.

All Champions League fixtures are now being held in Portugal over single legs in a slimmed-down climax to the competition.

City are desperate to make up for a rocky season and claim their first European honours since the 1970 Cup Winners’ Cup.

But Lyon have proved to be no pushovers in the tournament this term and head to Portugal in high spirits.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Lyon game on TV and online.

When is Man City v Lyon on TV?

Man City v Lyon will take place on Saturday 15th August 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple days with plenty of action to be played.

Check out our Champions League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Lyon will kick off at 8pm – the match is the only Champions League tie being played on Saturday night.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Man City v Lyon on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Man City v Lyon online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Lyon team news

Man City: Sergio Aguero has not made the trip to Lisbon due to a knee injury but Eric Garcia is in the squad.

Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus are expected to start in the forward three.

Lyon: Manager Rudi Garcia has no fresh absentees here, although defender Jason Denayer and forward Max Cornet are doubts.

Expect Memphis Depay to be the fulcrum of the French side’s attack.

Our prediction: Man City v Lyon

Lyon did enough to see off Juventus in their last outing and will have to produce a similarly dogged display to overcome City here.

Pep Guardiola’s men are firm favourites to win on Saturday and can be expected to score either side of the break.

How Lyon match up against City’s quality attacking arsenal remains to be seen but the Premier League side should have enough firepower to emerge victorious.

Our prediction: Man City 2-0 Lyon

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Champions League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.