Who’s in the Soccer Aid 2020 line-up? Full England and World XI teams of celebs and professionals

Returning for its ninth edition, the charity football showdown Soccer Aid is back in September with celebrities and former players set to face off Manchester United’s Old Trafford after the original match was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The initial list of confirmed celebrities has been released as Usain Bolt returns for more in 2020 while Olly Murs is also among the squad after a knee injury meant he missed out last year.

From actors to comedians, from Love Island icons to Brazilian football legends, expect a surreal encounter between England and World XIs – even if circumstances mean that this year’s event will be the first to take place behind closed doors.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the team sheets ahead of the big game – bear in mind that some of those announced for the original game in June may not take to the field for the rescheduled event.

England XI Soccer Aid squad

More celebrities to be confirmed for both teams ahead of Soccer Aid 2020

England XI manager

Sam Allardyce – Football manager

The former England manager returns to the dugout after taking charge of the England side in last year’s game.

Soccer Aid celebrities

CONFIRMED

Olly Murs – Singer

Murs missed out in 2019 following a knee injury and will be desperate to impress on his return to the line-up.

Jason Manford – Comedian

The comedian is a panel show stalwart and will be making his Soccer Aid debut this year.

Santan Dave – Rapper

Mercury Prize winner Dave is one of the most acclaimed rappers in the country, and will now have the chance to put his football skills to the test.

Joe Wicks – Fitness coach

Wicks bolstered his reputation during lockdown with his popular exercise videos for kids – so he should definitely be in tip-top shape for taking to the Soccer Aid pitch.

ANNOUNCED FOR ORIGINAL GAME IN JUNE

Danny Jones – McFly singer

Last year, Jones told RadioTimes.com he was the fastest player in a training session that included Usain Bolt.

Lee Mack – Comedian

Mack is a regular on panel shows including Would I Lie To You? but will be excited to prove his footballing prowess on the big stage.

Tom Davis – Actor

Most famous for his role as DI Sleet on Murder in Successville, Davis is making his Soccer Aid debut.

Joel Dommett – Comedian/TV presenter

Fresh from presenting The Masked Singer, Dommett will have nothing to hide behind during the match.

Russell Howard – Comedian

The popular stand-up comedian and Mock The Week regular will make his first appearance for the England Soccer Aid XI.

Soccer Aid professionals

CONFIRMED

Kelly Smith – Former Arsenal footballer

Another former Lioness will have a chance to roar at Old Trafford with 46 goals in 117 appearances for England during her career.

David James – former England goalkeeper

James’ football career took him to three World Cups and saw him rack up the fourth highest total of Premier League starts of all time – but this is his first appearance at Soccer Aid.

ANNOUNCED FORE ORIGINAL GAME IN JUNE

Casey Stoney – Man Utd Women manager

Former Lioness Stoney made 130 appearances for the England team between 2000-2017 and is the current boss of Man Utd Women.

World XI Soccer Aid Squad

World XI manager

Harry Redknapp – Football manager

The former Tottenham boss and King of the Jungle Redknapp returns to guide the World XI.

Soccer Aid celebrities

CONFIRMED

Kem Cetinay – Love Island star

The reality TV star scored in last year’s game and will hope for similar success this time around.

ANNOUNCED FOR ORIGINAL GAME IN JUNE

Usain Bolt – Fastest man in history

100m in 9.58 seconds. Need we say any more?

Mo Gilligan – Comedian

Host of The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, this comedian will be no laughing matter when the teams take to the pitch.

Soccer Aid professionals

CONFIRMED

Patrice Evra – Former Man Utd footballer

The eccentric former United hero has become an social media sensation since retiring from football. He won five Premier League titles with United.

Yaya Toure – Former Man City footballer

The Ivory Coast international became a Manchester City legend for his title-winning exploits during his spell at the Ethiad Stadium, and now the central midfielder will return to strut his stuff on the Soccer Aid pitch once again.

ANNOUNCED FOR ORIGINAL GAME IN JUNE

Jaap Stam – Former Man Utd footballer

Part of the iconic treble-winning (Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup) Man Utd team in 1998/99, he will be given a rapturous welcome on his return to the north west.

Roberto Carlos – Former Real Madrid footballer

A true legend of the 90s. Roberto Carlos was one of the world’s finest players of his day with a wicked left foot and penchant for a stunning free-kick.

