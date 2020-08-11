When are the Europa League semi-finals? TV Channel and how to watch

Manchester United have booked their place in the semi-finals of this season’s delayed Europa League – with Bruno Fernandes’ extra time penalty helping them see off FC Copenhagen in the quarter-finals.

And United could yet be joined by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last four, with Nuno Espírito Santo’s side taking on Sevilla as they attempt to continue their excellent season in Europe and book a tie with the Old Trafford side.

Elsewhere, Inter Milan have already ensured their spot in the semi-finals after claiming a 2-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, and will face the victor in tonight’s tie between Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Basel.

Read on for everything you need to know about the semi finals.

When are the Europa League semi-finals?

The latter stages of this year’s competition are taking place in rather different circumstances than usual, and so as was the case with the quarter finals the normal two legged ties have been replaced by one off matches played at neutral venues in Germany.

Both matches will take place in the early part of next week, in Cologne and Dusseldorf respectively.

Semi-final one, which pits Manchester United against either Wolves or Sevilla will take place on Sunday 16 August at 8pm.

The second tie will see Inter Milan take on either Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Basel, with the match played on Monday 17th August at 8pm.

How can I watch the Europa League semi-finals?

As with the rest of the competition, the UK rights for the semi-finals are held by BT Sport. The first semi-final will be broadcast in full on BT Sport 1, with the second available to watch on BT Sport Extra. You can buy a monthly BT Sport Pass for £25 a month, contract free.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Europa League fixtures on TV guide.

