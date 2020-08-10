How to watch the World Snooker Championship 2020 live – draw schedule and TV coverage

The 2020 World Snooker Championship is boiling down to the final few contenders after a dramatic couple of weeks at the Crucible in Sheffield.

The traditional springtime tournament was rescheduled – as opposed to cancelled – during the lockdown, meaning players have seized the opportunity to impress on the world stage in the iconic, albeit empty, arena.

Reigning champion Judd Trump is seeking to retain his crown and his chances have been boosted by early exits for several seeded stars.

Mark Allen crashed out in the first round to Welsh ace Jamie Clarke while Shaun Murphy also fell at the first hurdle.

Trump is up against Kyren Wilson in the quarter-finals, Ronnie O’Sullivan faces Mark Williams and Mark Selby takes on Neil Robertson as the competition heats up.

Unseeded aces Kurt Maflin and Anthony McGill will be hoping to make the most of their deep surges through the rounds with one of them guaranteed to reach the semi-finals.

Check out our comprehensive guide to the 2020 World Snooker Championship including times, TV details and draw details.

When is the World Snooker Championship?

The 2020 World Snooker Championship started on Friday 31st July 2020 after being pushed back from its usual spot in April.

It will run for over two weeks before culminating in the final on Sunday 16th August 2020.

How to watch the World Snooker Championship 2020

Coverage of the 2020 World Snooker Championship will be readily available across Eurosport and BBC platforms.

Many Sky Sports customers will have Eurosport included in their package.

Non-Sky Sports customers can sign up from just £4.99 per month or £39.99 for a full year.

You can subscribe to Eurosport Player independently or add it to your Amazon Prime subscription. You can even sign up for free trials for both Eurosport and Amazon Prime so you can enjoy their coverage for a week without paying.

Most of the action will also be broadcast on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer, though occasional matches will be shown on BBC1.

Keep an eye on our schedule below which will be updated throughout the tournament when specific details are released.

World Snooker Championship schedule

Monday 10th August

BBC Two: from 10am, 1pm and 6:55pm

BBC Four: from 8pm

Eurosport: from 10am, 2:30pm and 7pm

Tuesday 11th August

BBC Two: from 10am, 1pm and 6:55pm

BBC Four: from 8pm

Eurosport: from 10am, 2:30pm and 7pm

Wednesday 12th August

BBC Two: from 1pm and 6:55pm

BBC Four: from 8pm

Eurosport: from 10am, 2:30pm and 7pm

Thursday 13th August

BBC Two: from 10am, 1pm and 6:55pm

BBC Four: from 8pm

Eurosport: from 10am, 2:30pm and 7pm

Friday 14th August

BBC Two: from 10am, 1pm and 6:55pm

BBC Four: from 9pm

Eurosport: from 10am, 2:30pm and 7pm

Saturday 15th August

BBC One: from 1:15pm

BBC Two: from 4:30pm and 7:30pm

Eurosport: from 10am, 2:30pm and 7pm

Sunday 16th August

BBC Two: from 1:30pm and 7:30pm

Eurosport: from 10am, 2:30pm and 7pm

World Snooker Championship prize money

There’s a hefty prize money pot on offer for the World Snooker Championship. Here’s the full round-up, including bonuses for hitting the highest break:

Winner: £500,000

£500,000 Runner-up: £200,000

£200,000 Semi-finalists: £100,000

£100,000 Quarter-finalists: £50,000

£50,000 Last 16: £30,000

£30,000 Last 32: £20,000

£20,000 Last 48: £15,000

£15,000 Last 80: £10,000

£10,000 Last 112: £5,000

£5,000 Highest break: £15,000

£15,000 TOTAL PRIZE MONEY: £2,395,000

Who is the defending champion?

Trump is the reigning king of the Crucible showpiece event after masterful displays in 2019.

He suffered a brief scare in the first round against Thai player Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, but went on to trounce Ding Junhui, Stephen Maguire and unseeded surprise package Gary Wilson in his route to the final.

Trump thrashed John Higgins 18-9 in the climactic showdown to secure his first World Snooker Championship.

Will fans be able to watch in the Crucible?

Fans were allowed into the Crucible Theatre on the opening day as part of a government plan to steadily reintroduce crowds to sporting events.

The tournament was selected to host a pilot scheme of returning fans to arenas. Every session of the tournament was intended to be populated by some degree of an audience.

Now that will not be the case, and all preparations for a socially-distanced tournament have been abandoned with players to remain in a bubble and play behind closed doors.

WST chairman Barry Hearn initially welcomed the move to allow crowds inside. He said: “Following extensive discussions with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport and Nigel Huddleston MP in recent weeks, we are delighted that the World Championship has been picked among the very small number of sports events for this pilot project.

“We will be the only indoor sporting event with a crowd.

“This highlights the Government’s confidence in snooker and our ability to safely welcome back fans at one of the biggest sporting events on the planet.

“This is marvellous news for the small number of spectators lucky enough to have kept their tickets for what will be a unique occasion at the Crucible.

“Every single one who chose the option to keep their seat for this year will be given a place. And the limited number of tickets on general sale will be snapped up quickly by fans who now have a once in a lifetime opportunity to see this world-famous event live.”

