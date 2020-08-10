Champions League 2019/20 fixtures on TV – schedule, channels, live stream, kick-off times

Barely any competition in world football can hold a candle to the drama produced by the Champions League.

Advertisement

European football’s elite tournament has boasted some of the finest games in modern history over the past few years, and with the tournament moving at pace into the quarter-finals, you can expect more fireworks to come.

Cristiano Ronaldo has fallen, along with his Juventus team, but Lionel Messi continues to light up the tournament, and he will be front and centre in the biggest match-up of the competition so far this week.

Barcelona host Bayern Munich at an empty Nou Camp in the coming days, with Messi up against Robert Lewandowski in a battle of two world-beating goalscorers.

Elsewhere, Manchester City’s perilous route to the Champions League final may have relented slightly as Juventus were edged out of the tournament by Lyon on away goals.

PSG and Atletico Madrid are among the dark horses to make a deep surge in the competition, with the next week set to be pivotal.

Champions League top scorers face a mountainous task of getting beyond Lewandowski, but with some of the talents on display, you simply can’t rule anyone out.

Every game will be live to soak up on BT Sport – in addition to all upcoming Europa League fixtures – and we’ve got all the details you need to know.

Check out the upcoming Champions League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how to watch every game live on TV and online.

When does the Champions League start?

The Champions League officially returns on Friday 7th August 2020.

Several round of 16 ties are yet to be completed, with the second legs to be played in the opening weekend.

From then, the knockout round will be played with one leg, meaning the quarter-final teams will be just two games from a place in the final.

When is the Champions League final?

The competition will draw to a close with the Champions League final at 8pm on Sunday 23rd August.

The game will take place at Estadio da Luz, home to Portuguese giants SL Benfica.

Of course, it is expected that the game will be played behind closed doors, though by that time, small numbers of guests may be able to attend. We’ll have to wait and see.

How to watch Champions League live on TV in the UK

Champions League games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15 per month. You can also pick up a ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports channels via NOW TV.

You can also buy a monthly pass to BT Sport for just £25 without signing up to a contract.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and regular TV highlights shows.

Champions League 2019/20 fixtures

All UK times

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 12th August

Atalanta v PSG (8pm) BT Sport 1

Thursday 13th August

RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid (8pm) BT Sport 1

Friday 14th August

Barcelona v Bayern Munich (8pm) BT Sport 1

Saturday 15th August

Man City v Lyon (8pm) BT Sport 1

Semi-finals

Tuesday 18th August

TBC v TBC

Wednesday 19th August

TBC v TBC

Final

Sunday 23rd August

TBC v TBC

Champions League results

Friday 7th August

Man City 2-1 Real Madrid (agg 4-2)

Juventus 2-1 Lyon (agg 2-2 – Lyon win on away goals)

Saturday 8th August

Barcelona 3-1 Napoli (agg 4-2)

Advertisement

Bayern Munich 4-1 Chelsea (agg 7-1)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.