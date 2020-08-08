What channel is Barcelona v Napoli on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Barcelona welcome Napoli to an empty Nou Camp for a crunch Champions League last-16 second leg on Saturday.

Advertisement

Barca earned a 1-1 draw in Naples when these sides initially met for the first leg back in February.

Now that Champions League fixtures have resumed it remains to be seen how both sides will cope with a return to European action.

Barca laboured to a second-place finish in La Liga this season, winning just seven of their 11 games since fixtures resumed in the summer.

Napoli, meanwhile, endured a tumultuous end of their Serie A campaign but come into this clash having just beaten Lazio 3-1.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Barcelona v Napoli game on TV and online.

When is Barcelona v Napoli on TV?

Barcelona v Napoli will take place on Saturday 8th August 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple channels in the coming days with plenty of action to be played.

Check out our Champions League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Barcelona v Napoli will kick off at 8pm – the match is one of two Champions League games being played on Saturday, with Bayern Munich v Chelsea starting at the same time.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Barcelona v Napoli on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Barcelona v Napoli online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Barcelona v Napoli team news

Barcelona: Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal miss the game through suspension, while Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo are both out.

Ousmane Dembele is a fitness worry and Arthur looks unlike to play. A thigh issue may force Antoine Griezmann onto the bench, but Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are fit.

Napoli: Kostas Manolas misses the game with a rib injury, while centre-back Nikola Maksimovic is doubtful.

Even worse for Napoli is Lorenzo Insigne remains a fitness concern after suffering a tendon injury in their last game against Lazio.

Our prediction: Barcelona v Napoli

Barcelona could be down to just 14 recognised first-team players for this clash but it should still be enough to bypass Napoli if Messi and Suarez turn it on.

Napoli have endured a rocky end to the season and the prospect of Insigne being injured is a major concern.

The visitors will hope to bring the game to Barca but Sergi Roberto and Ivan Rakitic are on hand to dictate play and orchestrate a narrow home win.

Our prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Napoli

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Champions League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.