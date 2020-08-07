Sasha Banks opens door for cousin Snoop Dogg to return to WWE

Sasha Banks wants the world to know about her famous family and closeness to cousin Snoop Dogg, as well as opening the door for the rapper to make a WWE return once lockdown restrictions are eased.

The Boss recently stormed her way to a record fifth RAW Women’s Championship belt after defeating Asuka last week and as her stock continues to rise, she spoke out about her famous relative.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Banks was asked whether Snoop Dogg would be featuring in WWE show in the foreseeable future: “He’s just the best ever, so whenever he wants to come to WWE, he’s more than welcome.

“I’m not sure about any time soon with this pandemic, but whenever things start going again, whenever there’s more at stake.

“I appreciate him always having my back, always supporting me. He has always believed in my dream of being a WWE superstar. It’s super cool that I have such an amazing cousin with such an amazing support system.

The duo have already featured together in the ring, or just outside of it, as Snoop Dogg rapped for Banks (who has plans to own WWE in five to 10 years) on her way to the ring at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

He guest-hosted RAW in 2009 and has made spontaneous cameo appearances over the years, to the point of earning a place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Banks is proud of her links to the world-renowned artist, and wants the world to hear about it.

“The link is in the blood. He’s family. Honestly, I don’t hear it enough. I don’t hear enough that Sasha Banks is cousin to Snoop Dogg, I don’t hear it enough.

“A lot of people don’t know that. Because I am Sasha Banks, because I have put in the work, my name alone is like ‘bam, she’s a star’ and then you look me up and you’re like ‘wait, she’s related to Snoop Dogg too? Damn, that family is bomb.’

“I know a lot of other people can’t relate…”

