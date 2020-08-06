Accessibility Links

  Tour de France 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream

Tour de France 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream

The Tour de France 2020 is coming around after being rescheduled and we've got all the details including date and TV schedule

Tour de France

Cycling is grinding back into gear following the decimation of the sporting calendar in 2020 due to lockdown with the Tour de France set to go ahead later this month.

The biggest event in the pro-cycling calendar will go ahead largely unchanged from its usual format, with a fresh stack of riders and teams aiming for glory.

Past champions including British stars Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas will be involved once again.

Froome has spent most of the last year on the treatment table recovering from a horror crash prior to last year’s Tour, but he will hope to produce a big display in the event he has previously dominated.

Check out all the details you need to know about the Tour de France in 2020 including dates, teams, riders, the route, stages and past winners.

When does Tour de France 2020 start?

The Tour de France will finally begin on Saturday 29th August 2020, roughly two months after it was originally scheduled to take place.

It will be a full-length event, wrapping up in Paris on Sunday 20th September 2020.

How to watch Tour de France 2020 on TV and live stream

You can watch all of the live action on ITV4 with highlights shows running regularly on the night of every stage.

Coverage can also be live streamed daily via ITV Hub.

Exact times will be confirmed below in the stage list once confirmed.

Fans can also tune in to watch all of the action live on Eurosport in the UK.

Live coverage of every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels before a daily highlights show each evening.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Tour de France 2020 route

Stage 1

Date: Saturday 29th August

Start: Nice Moyen Pays

Finish: Nice

Distance: 156km

Stage 2

Date: Sunday 30th August

Start: Nice Haut Pays

Finish: Nice

Distance: 187km

Stage 3

Date: Monday 31st August

Start: Nice

Finish: Sisteron

Distance: 198km

Stage 4

Date: Tuesday 1st September

Start: Sisteron

Finish: Orcieres-Merlette

Distance: 157km

Stage 5

Date: Wednesday 2nd September

Start: Gap

Finish: Privas

Distance: 183km

Stage 6

Date: Thursday 3rd September

Start: Le Teil

Finish: Mont Aigoual

Distance: 191km

Stage 7

Date: Friday 4th September

Start: Millau

Finish: Lavaur

Distance: 168km

Stage 8

Date: Saturday 5th September

Start: Cazeres-Sur-Garonne

Finish: Loudenvielle

Distance: 140km

Stage 9

Date: Sunday 6th September

Start: Pau

Finish: Laruns

Distance: 154km

Stage 10

Date: Tuesday 8th September

Start: Ile d’Oleron

Finish: Ile de re Saint-Martin

Distance: 170km

Stage 11

Date: Wednesday 9th September

Start: Catelaillon-Plage

Finish: Potiers

Distance: 167km

Stage 12

Date: Thursday 10th September

Start: Chauvigny

Finish: Sarran Correze

Distance: 218km

Stage 13

Date: Friday 11th September

Start: Chatel-Guyon

Finish: Puy Mary

Distance: 191km

Stage 14

Date: Saturday 12th September

Start: Clermont-Ferrand

Finish: Lyon

Distance: 197km

Stage 15

Date: Sunday 13 September

Start: Lyon

Finish: Grand Colombier

Distance: 175km

Stage 16

Date: Tuesday 15th September

Start: La Tour-du-Pin

Finish: Villard-de-Lans

Distance: 164km

Stage 17

Date: Wednesday 16th September

Start: Grenoble

Finish: Meribel Col de la Loze

Distance: 168km

Stage 18

Date: Thursday 17th September

Start: Meribel

Finish: La Roche-Sur-Foron

Stage 19

Date: Friday 18th September

Start: Bourg-en-Bresse

Finish: Champagnole

Distance: 160km

Stage 20

Date: Saturday 19th September

Start: Lure

Finish: La Planche des Belles Filles

Distance: 36km

Stage 21

Date: Sunday 20th September

Start: Mantes-La-Jolie

Finish: Paris

Distance: 122km

Tour de France teams and riders

The provisional start list for the Tour de France 2020:

AG2R La Mondiale

  • BARDET Romain
  • LATOUR Pierre
  • NAESEN Oliver
  • BIDARD Francois
  • CHEREL Mikael
  • COSNEFROY Benoit
  • GALLOPIN Tony
  • GOUGEARD Anthony
  • PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
  • PETERS Nans
  • VENTURINI Clement
  • VUILLERMOZ Alexis

Astana Pro Team

  • LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
  • LUTSENKO Alexey
  • FRAILE Omar

Bahrain–McLaren

  • LANDA Mikel
  • CAVENDISH Mark
  • COLBRELLI Sonny
  • HALLER Marco
  • CARUSO Damiano
  • GARCIA CORTINA Ivan
  • POELS Wout
  • TEUNS Dylan
  • BILBAO Pello
  • MOHORIC Matej
  • CAPPECHI Eros
  • VALLS Rafael
  • HAUSSLER Heinrich

Bora–Hansgrohe

  • SAGAN Peter
  • BUCHMANN Emanuel
  • GROßSCHARTNER Felix
  • MÜHLBERGER Gregor
  • KÄMNA Lennard
  • OSS Daniel
  • PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
  • SCHACHMANN Max

CCC Team

  • VAN AVERMAET Greg
  • ZAKARIN Ilnur
  • TRENTIN Matteo
  • SCHÄR Michael
  • PAUWELS Serge
  • GESCHKE Simon
  • DE MARCHI Alessandro

Cofidis

  • LAPORTE Christophe
  • VIVIANI Elia
  • HERRADA Jésus
  • MARTIN Guillaume

Deceuninck – Quick-Step

  • ALAPHILIPPE Julian
  • BENNETT Sam
  • DEVENYNS Dries
  • JUNGELS Bob
  • ARCHBOLD Shane

EF Pro Cycling

  • URÁN Rigoberto
  • HIGUITA Sergio
  • BETTIOL Alberto
  • CARTHY Hugh
  • CLARKE Simon
  • CORT Magnus
  • CRADDOCK Lawson
  • KANGERT Tanel
  • KEUKELEIRE Jens
  • MARTINEZ Daniel
  • POWLESS Neilson
  • VAN GARDEREN Tejay
  • WOODS Michael

Groupama–FDJ

  • PINOT Thibaut
  • KÜNG Stefan
  • MOLARD Rudy
  • GAUDU David

Israel Start-Up Nation

  • MARTIN Dan
  • POLITT Nils

Lotto-Soudal

  • CRAS Steff
  • DE BUYST Jasper
  • DEGENKOLB John
  • DE GENDT Thomas
  • EWAN Caleb
  • GILBERT Philippe
  • KLUGE Roger
  • WELLENS Tim

Mitchelton–Scott

  • BAUER Jack
  • BEWLEY Sam
  • BOOKWALTER Brent
  • CHAVES Esteban
  • EDMONDSON Alex
  • GRMAY Tsgabu
  • IMPEY Daryl
  • JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
  • MEZGEC Luka
  • NIEVE Mikel
  • YATES Adam

Movistar

  • MAS Enric
  • VALVERDE Alejandro
  • ERVITI Imanol

NTT Pro Cycling

  • CAMPENAERTS Victor
  • KREUZIGER Roman
  • POZZOVIVO Domenico
  • VALGREN Michael

Team Ineos

  • BERNAL Egan
  • FROOME Chris
  • KWIATKOWSKI Michał
  • ROWE Luke
  • THOMAS Geraint
  • VAN BAARLE Dylan
  • SIVAKOV Pavel
  • AMADOR Andrey
  • CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
  • GEOGHEGAN HART Tao

Jumbo – Visma

  • DUMOULIN Tom
  • KRUIJSWIJK Steven
  • MARTIN Tony
  • GESINK Robert
  • VAN AERT Wout
  • BENNETT George
  • ROGLIČ Primož
  • KUSS Sepp

Sunweb

  • ANDERSEN Søren Kragh
  • ARNDT Nikias
  • BENOOT Tiesj
  • BOL Cees
  • HIRSCHI Marc
  • NIEUWENHUIS Joris
  • ROCHE Nicholas
  • SÜTTERLIN Jasha

Trek–Segafredo

  • PORTE Richie
  • MOLLEMA Bauke
  • PEDERSEN Mads
  • STUYVEN Jasper

EG Niklas

  • KIRSCH Alex
  • SKUJINS Toms
  • THEUNS Dylan
  • ELLISONDE Kenny
  • UAE Team Emirates

ARU Fabio

  • KRISTOFF Alexander
  • POGAČAR Tadej
  • FORMOLO Davide
  • DE LA CRUZ David
  • POLANC Jan
  • BYSTRØM Sven Erik
  • MARCATO Marco

Total Direct Energie

  • BONIFAZIO Niccolò
  • CALMEJANE Lillian
  • COUSIN Jérôme
  • GRELLIER Fabien
  • SICARD Romain
  • SIMON Julien
  • SOUPE Geoffrey
  • TAARAMÄE Rein
  • TURGIS Anthony

Arkèa-Samsic

  • QUINTANA Nairo
  • BARGUIL Warren
  • ROSA Diego
  • ANACONA Winner
  • QUINTANA Dayer
  • BOUET Maxime
  • SWIFT Connor
  • RUSSO Clement
  • LEDANOIS Kevin
  • GUERNALEC Thibault
  • OWSIAN Lukasz
  • DELAPLACE Anthony
  • HARDY Romain

B&B Hotels – Vital Concept p/b KTM

  • COQUARD Bryan
  • ROLLAND Pierre
  • BACKAERT Frederik
  • DEBUSSCHERE Jens
  • BARTHE Cyril
  • REZA Kévin
  • GAUTHIER Cyril
  • PACHER Quentin
  • SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
  • CHEVALIER Maxime

Who won the Tour de France 2019?

Egan Bernal ended a run of British dominance in the Tour de France last year.

Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas combined to sweep up the last four years of TDF titles for Team Sky before a name change to Team Ineos.

Colombian star Bernal rode to victory for Ineos despite not winning any individual stages and only leading twice.

The 23-year-old was rewarded for his consistency throughout all the stages as he was crowned in Paris.

Tour de France past winners

2010: Andy Schleck

2011: Cadel Evans

2012: Bradley Wiggins

2013: Chris Froome

2014: Vincenzo Nibali

2015: Chris Froome

2016: Chris Froome

2017: Chris Froome

2018: Geraint Thomas

2019: Egan Bernal

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

