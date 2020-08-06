Tour de France 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream
The Tour de France 2020 is coming around after being rescheduled and we've got all the details including date and TV schedule
Cycling is grinding back into gear following the decimation of the sporting calendar in 2020 due to lockdown with the Tour de France set to go ahead later this month.
The biggest event in the pro-cycling calendar will go ahead largely unchanged from its usual format, with a fresh stack of riders and teams aiming for glory.
Past champions including British stars Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas will be involved once again.
Froome has spent most of the last year on the treatment table recovering from a horror crash prior to last year’s Tour, but he will hope to produce a big display in the event he has previously dominated.
Check out all the details you need to know about the Tour de France in 2020 including dates, teams, riders, the route, stages and past winners.
When does Tour de France 2020 start?
The Tour de France will finally begin on Saturday 29th August 2020, roughly two months after it was originally scheduled to take place.
It will be a full-length event, wrapping up in Paris on Sunday 20th September 2020.
How to watch Tour de France 2020 on TV and live stream
You can watch all of the live action on ITV4 with highlights shows running regularly on the night of every stage.
Coverage can also be live streamed daily via ITV Hub.
Exact times will be confirmed below in the stage list once confirmed.
Fans can also tune in to watch all of the action live on Eurosport in the UK.
Live coverage of every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels before a daily highlights show each evening.
Tour de France 2020 route
Stage 1
Date: Saturday 29th August
Start: Nice Moyen Pays
Finish: Nice
Distance: 156km
Stage 2
Date: Sunday 30th August
Start: Nice Haut Pays
Finish: Nice
Distance: 187km
Stage 3
Date: Monday 31st August
Start: Nice
Finish: Sisteron
Distance: 198km
Stage 4
Date: Tuesday 1st September
Start: Sisteron
Finish: Orcieres-Merlette
Distance: 157km
Stage 5
Date: Wednesday 2nd September
Start: Gap
Finish: Privas
Distance: 183km
Stage 6
Date: Thursday 3rd September
Start: Le Teil
Finish: Mont Aigoual
Distance: 191km
Stage 7
Date: Friday 4th September
Start: Millau
Finish: Lavaur
Distance: 168km
Stage 8
Date: Saturday 5th September
Start: Cazeres-Sur-Garonne
Finish: Loudenvielle
Distance: 140km
Stage 9
Date: Sunday 6th September
Start: Pau
Finish: Laruns
Distance: 154km
Stage 10
Date: Tuesday 8th September
Start: Ile d’Oleron
Finish: Ile de re Saint-Martin
Distance: 170km
Stage 11
Date: Wednesday 9th September
Start: Catelaillon-Plage
Finish: Potiers
Distance: 167km
Stage 12
Date: Thursday 10th September
Start: Chauvigny
Finish: Sarran Correze
Distance: 218km
Stage 13
Date: Friday 11th September
Start: Chatel-Guyon
Finish: Puy Mary
Distance: 191km
Stage 14
Date: Saturday 12th September
Start: Clermont-Ferrand
Finish: Lyon
Distance: 197km
Stage 15
Date: Sunday 13 September
Start: Lyon
Finish: Grand Colombier
Distance: 175km
Stage 16
Date: Tuesday 15th September
Start: La Tour-du-Pin
Finish: Villard-de-Lans
Distance: 164km
Stage 17
Date: Wednesday 16th September
Start: Grenoble
Finish: Meribel Col de la Loze
Distance: 168km
Stage 18
Date: Thursday 17th September
Start: Meribel
Finish: La Roche-Sur-Foron
Stage 19
Date: Friday 18th September
Start: Bourg-en-Bresse
Finish: Champagnole
Distance: 160km
Stage 20
Date: Saturday 19th September
Start: Lure
Finish: La Planche des Belles Filles
Distance: 36km
Stage 21
Date: Sunday 20th September
Start: Mantes-La-Jolie
Finish: Paris
Distance: 122km
Tour de France teams and riders
The provisional start list for the Tour de France 2020:
AG2R La Mondiale
- BARDET Romain
- LATOUR Pierre
- NAESEN Oliver
- BIDARD Francois
- CHEREL Mikael
- COSNEFROY Benoit
- GALLOPIN Tony
- GOUGEARD Anthony
- PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
- PETERS Nans
- VENTURINI Clement
- VUILLERMOZ Alexis
Astana Pro Team
- LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
- LUTSENKO Alexey
- FRAILE Omar
Bahrain–McLaren
- LANDA Mikel
- CAVENDISH Mark
- COLBRELLI Sonny
- HALLER Marco
- CARUSO Damiano
- GARCIA CORTINA Ivan
- POELS Wout
- TEUNS Dylan
- BILBAO Pello
- MOHORIC Matej
- CAPPECHI Eros
- VALLS Rafael
- HAUSSLER Heinrich
Bora–Hansgrohe
- SAGAN Peter
- BUCHMANN Emanuel
- GROßSCHARTNER Felix
- MÜHLBERGER Gregor
- KÄMNA Lennard
- OSS Daniel
- PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
- SCHACHMANN Max
CCC Team
- VAN AVERMAET Greg
- ZAKARIN Ilnur
- TRENTIN Matteo
- SCHÄR Michael
- PAUWELS Serge
- GESCHKE Simon
- DE MARCHI Alessandro
Cofidis
- LAPORTE Christophe
- VIVIANI Elia
- HERRADA Jésus
- MARTIN Guillaume
Deceuninck – Quick-Step
- ALAPHILIPPE Julian
- BENNETT Sam
- DEVENYNS Dries
- JUNGELS Bob
- ARCHBOLD Shane
EF Pro Cycling
- URÁN Rigoberto
- HIGUITA Sergio
- BETTIOL Alberto
- CARTHY Hugh
- CLARKE Simon
- CORT Magnus
- CRADDOCK Lawson
- KANGERT Tanel
- KEUKELEIRE Jens
- MARTINEZ Daniel
- POWLESS Neilson
- VAN GARDEREN Tejay
- WOODS Michael
Groupama–FDJ
- PINOT Thibaut
- KÜNG Stefan
- MOLARD Rudy
- GAUDU David
Israel Start-Up Nation
- MARTIN Dan
- POLITT Nils
Lotto-Soudal
- CRAS Steff
- DE BUYST Jasper
- DEGENKOLB John
- DE GENDT Thomas
- EWAN Caleb
- GILBERT Philippe
- KLUGE Roger
- WELLENS Tim
Mitchelton–Scott
- BAUER Jack
- BEWLEY Sam
- BOOKWALTER Brent
- CHAVES Esteban
- EDMONDSON Alex
- GRMAY Tsgabu
- IMPEY Daryl
- JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
- MEZGEC Luka
- NIEVE Mikel
- YATES Adam
Movistar
- MAS Enric
- VALVERDE Alejandro
- ERVITI Imanol
NTT Pro Cycling
- CAMPENAERTS Victor
- KREUZIGER Roman
- POZZOVIVO Domenico
- VALGREN Michael
Team Ineos
- BERNAL Egan
- FROOME Chris
- KWIATKOWSKI Michał
- ROWE Luke
- THOMAS Geraint
- VAN BAARLE Dylan
- SIVAKOV Pavel
- AMADOR Andrey
- CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
- GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
Jumbo – Visma
- DUMOULIN Tom
- KRUIJSWIJK Steven
- MARTIN Tony
- GESINK Robert
- VAN AERT Wout
- BENNETT George
- ROGLIČ Primož
- KUSS Sepp
Sunweb
- ANDERSEN Søren Kragh
- ARNDT Nikias
- BENOOT Tiesj
- BOL Cees
- HIRSCHI Marc
- NIEUWENHUIS Joris
- ROCHE Nicholas
- SÜTTERLIN Jasha
Trek–Segafredo
- PORTE Richie
- MOLLEMA Bauke
- PEDERSEN Mads
- STUYVEN Jasper
EG Niklas
- KIRSCH Alex
- SKUJINS Toms
- THEUNS Dylan
- ELLISONDE Kenny
- UAE Team Emirates
ARU Fabio
- KRISTOFF Alexander
- POGAČAR Tadej
- FORMOLO Davide
- DE LA CRUZ David
- POLANC Jan
- BYSTRØM Sven Erik
- MARCATO Marco
Total Direct Energie
- BONIFAZIO Niccolò
- CALMEJANE Lillian
- COUSIN Jérôme
- GRELLIER Fabien
- SICARD Romain
- SIMON Julien
- SOUPE Geoffrey
- TAARAMÄE Rein
- TURGIS Anthony
Arkèa-Samsic
- QUINTANA Nairo
- BARGUIL Warren
- ROSA Diego
- ANACONA Winner
- QUINTANA Dayer
- BOUET Maxime
- SWIFT Connor
- RUSSO Clement
- LEDANOIS Kevin
- GUERNALEC Thibault
- OWSIAN Lukasz
- DELAPLACE Anthony
- HARDY Romain
B&B Hotels – Vital Concept p/b KTM
- COQUARD Bryan
- ROLLAND Pierre
- BACKAERT Frederik
- DEBUSSCHERE Jens
- BARTHE Cyril
- REZA Kévin
- GAUTHIER Cyril
- PACHER Quentin
- SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
- CHEVALIER Maxime
Who won the Tour de France 2019?
Egan Bernal ended a run of British dominance in the Tour de France last year.
Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas combined to sweep up the last four years of TDF titles for Team Sky before a name change to Team Ineos.
Colombian star Bernal rode to victory for Ineos despite not winning any individual stages and only leading twice.
The 23-year-old was rewarded for his consistency throughout all the stages as he was crowned in Paris.
Tour de France past winners
2010: Andy Schleck
2011: Cadel Evans
2012: Bradley Wiggins
2013: Chris Froome
2014: Vincenzo Nibali
2015: Chris Froome
2016: Chris Froome
2017: Chris Froome
2018: Geraint Thomas
2019: Egan Bernal
