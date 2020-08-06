Tour de France 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream

Cycling is grinding back into gear following the decimation of the sporting calendar in 2020 due to lockdown with the Tour de France set to go ahead later this month.

Advertisement

The biggest event in the pro-cycling calendar will go ahead largely unchanged from its usual format, with a fresh stack of riders and teams aiming for glory.

Past champions including British stars Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas will be involved once again.

Froome has spent most of the last year on the treatment table recovering from a horror crash prior to last year’s Tour, but he will hope to produce a big display in the event he has previously dominated.

Check out all the details you need to know about the Tour de France in 2020 including dates, teams, riders, the route, stages and past winners.

When does Tour de France 2020 start?

The Tour de France will finally begin on Saturday 29th August 2020, roughly two months after it was originally scheduled to take place.

It will be a full-length event, wrapping up in Paris on Sunday 20th September 2020.

How to watch Tour de France 2020 on TV and live stream

You can watch all of the live action on ITV4 with highlights shows running regularly on the night of every stage.

Coverage can also be live streamed daily via ITV Hub.

Exact times will be confirmed below in the stage list once confirmed.

Fans can also tune in to watch all of the action live on Eurosport in the UK.

Live coverage of every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels before a daily highlights show each evening.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Tour de France 2020 route

Stage 1

Date: Saturday 29th August

Start: Nice Moyen Pays

Finish: Nice

Distance: 156km

Stage 2

Date: Sunday 30th August

Start: Nice Haut Pays

Finish: Nice

Distance: 187km

Stage 3

Date: Monday 31st August

Start: Nice

Finish: Sisteron

Distance: 198km

Stage 4

Date: Tuesday 1st September

Start: Sisteron

Finish: Orcieres-Merlette

Distance: 157km

Stage 5

Date: Wednesday 2nd September

Start: Gap

Finish: Privas

Distance: 183km

Stage 6

Date: Thursday 3rd September

Start: Le Teil

Finish: Mont Aigoual

Distance: 191km

Stage 7

Date: Friday 4th September

Start: Millau

Finish: Lavaur

Distance: 168km

Stage 8

Date: Saturday 5th September

Start: Cazeres-Sur-Garonne

Finish: Loudenvielle

Distance: 140km

Stage 9

Date: Sunday 6th September

Start: Pau

Finish: Laruns

Distance: 154km

Stage 10

Date: Tuesday 8th September

Start: Ile d’Oleron

Finish: Ile de re Saint-Martin

Distance: 170km

Stage 11

Date: Wednesday 9th September

Start: Catelaillon-Plage

Finish: Potiers

Distance: 167km

Stage 12

Date: Thursday 10th September

Start: Chauvigny

Finish: Sarran Correze

Distance: 218km

Stage 13

Date: Friday 11th September

Start: Chatel-Guyon

Finish: Puy Mary

Distance: 191km

Stage 14

Date: Saturday 12th September

Start: Clermont-Ferrand

Finish: Lyon

Distance: 197km

Stage 15

Date: Sunday 13 September

Start: Lyon

Finish: Grand Colombier

Distance: 175km

Stage 16

Date: Tuesday 15th September

Start: La Tour-du-Pin

Finish: Villard-de-Lans

Distance: 164km

Stage 17

Date: Wednesday 16th September

Start: Grenoble

Finish: Meribel Col de la Loze

Distance: 168km

Stage 18

Date: Thursday 17th September

Start: Meribel

Finish: La Roche-Sur-Foron

Stage 19

Date: Friday 18th September

Start: Bourg-en-Bresse

Finish: Champagnole

Distance: 160km

Stage 20

Date: Saturday 19th September

Start: Lure

Finish: La Planche des Belles Filles

Distance: 36km

Stage 21

Date: Sunday 20th September

Start: Mantes-La-Jolie

Finish: Paris

Distance: 122km

Tour de France teams and riders

The provisional start list for the Tour de France 2020:

AG2R La Mondiale

BARDET Romain

LATOUR Pierre

NAESEN Oliver

BIDARD Francois

CHEREL Mikael

COSNEFROY Benoit

GALLOPIN Tony

GOUGEARD Anthony

PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien

PETERS Nans

VENTURINI Clement

VUILLERMOZ Alexis

Astana Pro Team

LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel

LUTSENKO Alexey

FRAILE Omar

Bahrain–McLaren

LANDA Mikel

CAVENDISH Mark

COLBRELLI Sonny

HALLER Marco

CARUSO Damiano

GARCIA CORTINA Ivan

POELS Wout

TEUNS Dylan

BILBAO Pello

MOHORIC Matej

CAPPECHI Eros

VALLS Rafael

HAUSSLER Heinrich

Bora–Hansgrohe

SAGAN Peter

BUCHMANN Emanuel

GROßSCHARTNER Felix

MÜHLBERGER Gregor

KÄMNA Lennard

OSS Daniel

PÖSTLBERGER Lukas

SCHACHMANN Max

CCC Team

VAN AVERMAET Greg

ZAKARIN Ilnur

TRENTIN Matteo

SCHÄR Michael

PAUWELS Serge

GESCHKE Simon

DE MARCHI Alessandro

Cofidis

LAPORTE Christophe

VIVIANI Elia

HERRADA Jésus

MARTIN Guillaume

Deceuninck – Quick-Step

ALAPHILIPPE Julian

BENNETT Sam

DEVENYNS Dries

JUNGELS Bob

ARCHBOLD Shane

EF Pro Cycling

URÁN Rigoberto

HIGUITA Sergio

BETTIOL Alberto

CARTHY Hugh

CLARKE Simon

CORT Magnus

CRADDOCK Lawson

KANGERT Tanel

KEUKELEIRE Jens

MARTINEZ Daniel

POWLESS Neilson

VAN GARDEREN Tejay

WOODS Michael

Groupama–FDJ

PINOT Thibaut

KÜNG Stefan

MOLARD Rudy

GAUDU David

Israel Start-Up Nation

MARTIN Dan

POLITT Nils

Lotto-Soudal

CRAS Steff

DE BUYST Jasper

DEGENKOLB John

DE GENDT Thomas

EWAN Caleb

GILBERT Philippe

KLUGE Roger

WELLENS Tim

Mitchelton–Scott

BAUER Jack

BEWLEY Sam

BOOKWALTER Brent

CHAVES Esteban

EDMONDSON Alex

GRMAY Tsgabu

IMPEY Daryl

JUUL-JENSEN Christopher

MEZGEC Luka

NIEVE Mikel

YATES Adam

Movistar

MAS Enric

VALVERDE Alejandro

ERVITI Imanol

NTT Pro Cycling

CAMPENAERTS Victor

KREUZIGER Roman

POZZOVIVO Domenico

VALGREN Michael

Team Ineos

BERNAL Egan

FROOME Chris

KWIATKOWSKI Michał

ROWE Luke

THOMAS Geraint

VAN BAARLE Dylan

SIVAKOV Pavel

AMADOR Andrey

CASTROVIEJO Jonathan

GEOGHEGAN HART Tao

Jumbo – Visma

DUMOULIN Tom

KRUIJSWIJK Steven

MARTIN Tony

GESINK Robert

VAN AERT Wout

BENNETT George

ROGLIČ Primož

KUSS Sepp

Sunweb

ANDERSEN Søren Kragh

ARNDT Nikias

BENOOT Tiesj

BOL Cees

HIRSCHI Marc

NIEUWENHUIS Joris

ROCHE Nicholas

SÜTTERLIN Jasha

Trek–Segafredo

PORTE Richie

MOLLEMA Bauke

PEDERSEN Mads

STUYVEN Jasper

EG Niklas

KIRSCH Alex

SKUJINS Toms

THEUNS Dylan

ELLISONDE Kenny

UAE Team Emirates

ARU Fabio

KRISTOFF Alexander

POGAČAR Tadej

FORMOLO Davide

DE LA CRUZ David

POLANC Jan

BYSTRØM Sven Erik

MARCATO Marco

Total Direct Energie

BONIFAZIO Niccolò

CALMEJANE Lillian

COUSIN Jérôme

GRELLIER Fabien

SICARD Romain

SIMON Julien

SOUPE Geoffrey

TAARAMÄE Rein

TURGIS Anthony

Arkèa-Samsic

QUINTANA Nairo

BARGUIL Warren

ROSA Diego

ANACONA Winner

QUINTANA Dayer

BOUET Maxime

SWIFT Connor

RUSSO Clement

LEDANOIS Kevin

GUERNALEC Thibault

OWSIAN Lukasz

DELAPLACE Anthony

HARDY Romain

B&B Hotels – Vital Concept p/b KTM

COQUARD Bryan

ROLLAND Pierre

BACKAERT Frederik

DEBUSSCHERE Jens

BARTHE Cyril

REZA Kévin

GAUTHIER Cyril

PACHER Quentin

SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian

CHEVALIER Maxime

Who won the Tour de France 2019?

Egan Bernal ended a run of British dominance in the Tour de France last year.

Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas combined to sweep up the last four years of TDF titles for Team Sky before a name change to Team Ineos.

Colombian star Bernal rode to victory for Ineos despite not winning any individual stages and only leading twice.

The 23-year-old was rewarded for his consistency throughout all the stages as he was crowned in Paris.

Tour de France past winners

2010: Andy Schleck

2011: Cadel Evans

2012: Bradley Wiggins

2013: Chris Froome

2014: Vincenzo Nibali

2015: Chris Froome

2016: Chris Froome

2017: Chris Froome

2018: Geraint Thomas

2019: Egan Bernal

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.