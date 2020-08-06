What live football is on TV tonight?

The 2019/20 football season simply won’t end.

Advertisement

Most Premier League teams have started their belated summer breaks but four remain in action with Champions League fixtures and Europa League fixtures kicking off.

First up, it’s the Europa League. Wolves are level with Olympiakos ahead of the return leg at Molineux, while Scottish giants Rangers are on the verge of an exit following a 3-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg.

Manchester United are already through to the next round after defeating LASK Linz in a 7-1 rout on aggregate.

At Europe’s top table, Chelsea are clinging onto their place in the Champions League and face a mountainous task in the shape of demolishing Bayern Munich when they resume their campaign if they are to progress.

Manchester City are up against Real Madrid with a slender lead in their tie, while last year’s finalists Liverpool and Tottenham have already been dumped out of the competition.

Games will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while BBC and Amazon Prime Video could hope to sink their teeth into more Premier League football in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this week.

Thursday 6th August

Key games included below. All UK times.

Competition: Europa League

Kick off: 5:55pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 2

Sevilla v Roma

Competition: Europa League

Kick off: 5:55pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 3

Kick off: 8pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

Basel v Frankfurt

Competition: Europa League

Kick off: 8pm

Live coverage: BT Sport ESPN

What games are free-to-air?

In addition to a wide range of games being shown across subscription platforms, football fans have been treated to more live free-to-air Premier League games than ever before.

Of course the season is on pause for now, but as we’ve highlighted there is plenty more football to soak up.

Unfortunately, there are no live free-to-air games live on TV tonight.

Keep checking out our regularly updated guides for the latest information on games and how to watch them.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.