Europa League 2019/20 on TV: How to watch every fixture by date and kick-off time

The Europa League is back in action with Manchester United among the first teams to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Man Utd – champions from three years ago – have cruised through to the quarter-finals after defeating LASK Linz 7-1 on aggregate. They triumphed 5-0 prior to the break before racking up a modest 2-1 win at Old Trafford this week.

Numerous heavyweights remain in the mix with a major European trophy and a Champions League place up for grabs, as well as a healthy Europa League prize money pot.

The round of 16 was paused midway through due to the lockdown, meaning the other two British sides after United are currently engaged in tight battles across the continent.

Wolves are thoroughly enjoying their European odyssey and currently sit level with Olympiakos after a 1-1 draw in Greece. Their away goal may be crucial by the end of the second leg.

Finally, Rangers have gone further than anyone would have expected. Steven Gerrard’s side overcame some huge opponents in the group stage but must overturn a 3-1 deficit when they pick up their campaign against Bayer Leverkusen.

Every game will be live to soak up on BT Sport – in addition to all upcoming Champions League fixtures – and we’ve got all the details you need to know.

RadioTimes.com will round up the Europa League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how to watch every game live on TV and online.

How to watch Europa League live on TV in the UK

Europa League games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15 per month. You can also pick up a ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports channels via NOW TV.

You can also buy a monthly pass to BT Sport for just £25 without signing up to a contract.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and regular TV highlights shows.

Europa League fixtures

All games in UK time

Round of 16

Thursday 6th August

Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers (5:55pm) BT Sport 2

Sevilla v Roma (5:55pm) BT Sport 3

Basel v Frankfurt (8pm) BT Sport ESPN

Wolves v Olympiakos (8pm) BT Sport 1

Quarter-finals

Monday 10th August

Inter Milan v TBC (8pm)

Man Utd v Copenhagen (8pm)

Tuesday 11th August

Shakhtar Donetsk v TBC (8pm)

TBC v TBC (8pm)

Semi-finals

Sunday 16th August

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Final

Friday 21st August

TBC v TBC (8pm)

Europa League results

Wednesday 5th August

Copenhagen 3-0 Istanbul Basaksehir

Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 Wolfsburg

Inter 2-0 Getafe

Man Utd 2-1 LASK

