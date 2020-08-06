What channel is Bayern Munich v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea’s season could well come to an end on Saturday when they play Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16 in Germany.

The Blues, who lost the FA Cup final to Arsenal last weekend, are 3-0 down here from February’s first leg.

Champions League fixtures are back following a long coronavirus break and Frank Lampard’s men have it all to do.

Bayern wrapped up their Bundesliga season a month ago and are well rested heading into this tie.

The German champions have won their last 17 straight games and they already have a healthy advantage heading into the tie.

When is Bayern Munich v Chelsea on TV?

Bayern Munich v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 8th August 2020

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple channels in the coming days with plenty of action to be played.

What time is kick-off?

Bayern Munich v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm – the match is one of two Champions League games being played on Saturday, with Barcelona v Napoli starting at the same time.

What TV channel is Bayern Munich v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Bayern Munich v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Bayern Munich v Chelsea team news

Bayern Munich: A raft of young players have been added to Bayern’s Champions League squad but boss Hans-Dieter Flick should stick with a regular XI here.

There are no injury concerns bar Benjamin Pavard, so expect Robert Lewandowski to lead the line, with Thiago Alcantara, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry marshalling the midfield.

Chelsea: Marcos Alonso and Jorginho are suspended for the tie, while Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic both suffered injuries in the FA Cup final defeat last weekend.

There are worries over N’Golo Kante and Willian’s fitness, while Pedro dislocated his shoulder at Wembley. Callum Hudson-Odoi could therefore start, while Olivier Giroud will be tasked with leading the line.

Our prediction: Bayern Munich v Chelsea

This is likely the end of a long summer for Chelsea where injuries have hampered Lampard’s aspirations.

And considering they need three goals just to draw level with Bayern, it’s hard to see how the Blues overturn this fixture.

Bayern are unlikely to experiment here as they look ahead to a quarter-final clash with either Napoli or Barcelona. This could be a drab affair.

Our prediction: Bayern Munich 2-0 Chelsea

