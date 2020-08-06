What channel is Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers are in the bizarre situation of competing in two football competitions in two different seasons right now.

Steven Gerrard’s men kicked off their 2020/21 Scottish Premiership campaign at the weekend, but are still alive and kicking in the 2019/20 Europa League knockout rounds.

The Gers face Bayer Leverkusen, one of their biggest tests to date, and must overturn a 3-1 deficit in the tie to progress.

Superstar Kai Havertz put the visitors ahead, Charles Aranguiz added to the tally and Leon Bailey capped off the win, while George Edmundson grabbed a potentially crucial goal back.

Rangers must find the net three times to stand any chance of qualification, can they do it?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers game on TV and online.

When is Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers on TV?

Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers will take place on Thursday 6th August 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple channels in the coming days with plenty of action to be played.

What time is kick-off?

Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers will kick off at 5:55pm – the match will be followed by Wolves v Olympiakos.

What TV channel is Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers team news

Bayer Leverkusen: Paulinho is out of the clash, Leverkusen’s only injury absentee.

Kerem Demirbay is out with a one-match suspension due to picking up yellow cards in the competition.

Rangers: Nikola Katic and Jermain Defoe look set to miss out, though the latter is closer to contention.

Leon Balogun cannot feature as he is a 2020/21 signing as opposed to 2019/20.

Our prediction: Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers

There is zero pressure on Rangers right now, they can play with freedom and without fear. They have nothing to lose and potentially a whole lot to gain from attacking Leverkusen.

An early goal may be necessary to keep hopes up, and Gerrard’s men may have a fitness edge as the Bundesliga ended weeks ago and Rangers are already back in competitive action.

Do not underestimate Rangers in this one. They have enough to seize a win, but whether they have enough to overturn the deficit remains to be seen.

Our prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Rangers

