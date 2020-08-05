Accessibility Links

How to watch PGA Championship 2020 on TV and live stream – full schedule

The PGA Championship is underway with the world's best golf stars in action this week.

PGA Championship

The PGA Championship tees off this week with Brooks Koepka seeking to become the first player since 1927 to win the tournament in three consecutive years.

Koepka stunned fans with his opening round 63 last year and comes into this year’s event having just rekindled his form.

The likes of Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are all gunning for the trophy this week.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is also seeking a third victory at this major, which was originally scheduled to be staged in May.

So will Koepka be able to fend off the challengers yet again, or will there be a new name on the famous Wanamaker Trophy?

Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch the golf live this week…

When is the PGA Championship?

The PGA Championship starts on Thursday 6th August 2020 as part of a rejigged tour calendar.

It will run until Sunday 9th August 2020 with many of the world’s elite players taking part in San Francisco.

How to watch the PGA Championship

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event all week.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

You can also live stream the competition with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

PGA Championship full schedule

Thursday 6th August – from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf and 7pm on Main Event

Friday 7th August – from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf and 11pm on Main Event

Saturday 8th August – from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf and 8:30pm on Main Event

Sunday 9th August – from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf and 7pm on Main Event

Who won the PGA Championship last year?

Brooks Koepka clinched the 2019 PGA Championship with a two-shot advantage over fellow American Dustin Johnson.

Koepka shot a first round of 63 and, while enduring a tough final round he successfully staved off the pack to claim a second successive PGA Championship.

Matt Wallace was the highest-ranked European in the event last year, with the Englishman finishing tied third to take home $575,500 in prize money.

