Fantasy Premier League tips 2020/21 – midfielders to sign

Fantasy Premier League tips are already here to give you a steer when the Premier League 2020/21 season comes around in September.

The game hasn’t officially launched for the new campaign yet, but we’ve got you covered for the new campaign with an early look at some potential superstars you should seek to sign.

Midfielders can be the most valuable players in your team given their relative inexpensiveness compared to strikers and ability to score and assist just as many, if not more than those further forward.

Some premium-cost midfielders such as Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne should be slotted into your team without question, but it’s a simple fact that you can’t accommodate them all without neglecting other positions.

We’re here with a blend of midfield aces you can rely on to bring home the points in 2020/21.

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

Captain America played 14 minutes more than half of the Premier League season last time around. Let’s round it to an even 50:50 split.

In that time, he racked up nine goals and eight assists, and many of his appearances were from the bench or ended on the bench.

A few crude calculations will tell you that Pulisic is ready for a mega season. He has proven his worth in the top flight, now he will be determined to kick on and boost his reputation to the level of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling.

If he maintains his lockdown production rate (eight games, four goals, five assists) or comes anyway near that, Chelsea fans and FPL bosses will have a star on their hands.

Willian (TBC)

Another big winner of lockdown, Willian enjoyed some excellent form, enough to potentially tempt Arsenal into offering him a three-year deal from the 2020/21 season onwards.

He should slot straight into the Arsenal line-up and will provide plenty of tireless running, a set-piece threat and improved final product.

The Brazilian’s price tag will be the deciding factor. If he remains around the £7m mark, he would be a steal.

Marcus Rashford (Man Utd)

FPL bosses were handed a dilemma in the shape of Man Utd’s attacking positions this season. Rashford was classified as a striker while Anthony Martial was listed as a midfielder despite the former playing out wide and the latter as a centre-forward.

It remains to be seen where Rashford will be placed in 2020/21, but he could be an outstanding midfield option if he is labelled as such.

Midfielders earn an extra point for their goals compared to strikers and can also earn a clean sheet bonus point. Much depends on Rashford’s position as to whether you should make room for him.

Matheus Pereira (West Brom)

Welcome to the Premier League, Matheus Pereira. The Dutch midfield maestro could be among the hidden gems you need to cast an eye over in the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old is full of flair and creativity, loves to dribble and can pick a neat pass, his stats from last season confirm it.

Pereira’s 38 starts and four sub appearances yielded eight goals and a remarkable 16 assists. He is West Brom’s crown jewel and will be relishing a shot at the top flight.

Phil Foden (Man City)

The king is dead, long live the king. David Silva will have left Manchester City by the start of next season, and the line of succession declares Phil Foden will step up to become a key part of the first-team machine.

The English prodigy has been heralded as the next big thing for several years now, but League Cup cameos and media hype led many to become sceptical about his true ability.

Lockdown presented City – and Foden – a chance to demonstrate his abilities in the top flight. Oh, he did that alright. Foden picked up five goals and one assist during eight lockdown appearances, with several of those lasting less than half an hour, making his achievements even more impressive.

