Fantasy Premier League tips 2020/21 – defenders to sign

The dust has barely settled on the last campaign, but attention has already turned to the Premier League 2020/21 season with Fantasy Premier League tips already assisting managers scout out the top talents.

Defenders are becoming an increasing force in the game with Liverpool full-back duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson pushing the limits to how attacking defenders can actually be.

More than just clean sheets, defensive stars are increasing their output of assists, and even scoring goals, making your choice a tough one for next term.

A potent blend of budget aces and premium cost should do the trick, and there are plenty of both to be chosen.

The 2020/21 FPL game is yet to be launched, but our tips can give you an early steer on which defenders could be key to success next time around.

Check out our early Fantasy Premier League tips for defenders in 2020/21.

Matt Doherty (Wolves)

Wolves defenders fed their managers a solid, steady diet of clean sheets last time out.

Doherty’s premium price tag raised eyebrows at the start of the season but a return of four goals, eight assists and 12 clean sheets justified the outlay.

If you can’t afford him this time around, Jonny, Willy Boly or Conor Coady are all good shouts, but Doherty really is worth the cash.

James Tarkowski (Burnley)

Burnley’s main centre-back kept 15 clean sheets last time out, and Burnley survived in mid-table bliss without even a whiff of a relegation battle in 2020.

Tarkowski can be expected to pick up a similar haul next time out with the excellent Nick Pope between the sticks.

If Burnley invest a little more than in previous seasons, they could be set for another impressive campaign.

Joao Cancelo (Man City)

Keep an eye on Cancelo. His game time from 2019/20 is a worry, but some excellent form at the end of the season could force his way into Guardiola’s thoughts.

He produced some excellent deliveries leading to goals without being credited with official assists, and could finally grow into a key player for the runners-up.

Obviously keep an eye on his likelihood of starts. By the time the season comes around, he could be a clear benchwarmer, but there really is a chance he could develop into a first-teamer in 2020/21.

Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Injuries plagued Tierney throughout the majority of the season, but the lockdown break and subsequent restart massively boosted his stock.

The Scottish full-back picked up a couple of assists and scored, with another few wicked deliveries causing opposing defenders all manner of problems.

Tierney’s performances didn’t always translate into big points totals, but Arteta is certainly improving Arsenal and he can be expected to be up there with the likes of Doherty by the end of the next campaign.

Serge Aurier (Tottenham)

Hear me out. Aurier is just as capable of dishing out heart attacks to Tottenham as he is capable of rewarding FPL bosses.

He was Spurs’ third top points scorer in 2019/20 after Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min. The Ivorian ace picked up seven assists and nine clean sheets.

For all his lapses of concentration and occasional errors, Aurier has a wicked cross up his sleeves. With Kane approaching full fitness towards the end of last season and several weeks to rest up, Aurier has more to aim at, while Jose Mourinho will be keen for his side to tighten up further.

