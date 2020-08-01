What channel is Aberdeen v Rangers on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers will hope to banish the disappointment of last season early doors when they face Aberdeen in their Scottish Premiership opener.

Advertisement

The Gers fought hard in the title race for much of the season before a lapse in form during 2020 saw rivals Celtic steam ahead and claim the trophy as the league season was curtailed.

Steven Gerrard will hope his side are fit and ready for their opening clash against an Aberdeen team vying to become the stand-out ‘best of the rest’.

The Dons held Rangers to a pair of draws in their last two league meetings, proving they’re no pushovers, and will hope for a similar result or better here.

Derek McInnes’ men finished fourth last year behind an impressive Motherwell unit but will be determined to close the gap to the top two.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aberdeen v Rangers game on TV and online.

When is Aberdeen v Rangers on TV?

Aberdeen v Rangers will take place on Saturday 1st August 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Aberdeen v Rangers will kick off at 12:30pm – the match will be followed by Celtic v Hamilton on Sunday afternoon.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Aberdeen v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11:30am.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Aberdeen v Rangers online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Aberdeen v Rangers team news

Aberdeen: TBC

Rangers: TBC

Our prediction: Aberdeen v Rangers

This is not the fixture Gerrard needs right now. Aberdeen at Pittodrie is no easy away day.

Rangers won all four of their pre-season friendlies, conceding just one goal in the process, but that counts for nothing when the Premiership kicks off.

Both sets of players may still be shaking off the rust, and that could lead to tired legs and concentration lapses.

Our prediction: Aberdeen 2-2 Rangers

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our live football on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.